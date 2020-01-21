Teresa Giudice approves! The Real Housewives of New Jersey star reacted to Jerry O’Connell’s reveal that he likes to role-play as her estranged husband, Joe Giudice, in the bedroom with wife Rebecca Romijn.

“I don’t want to name any names, I don’t want to put anyone on blast, but let’s just say I like to play a husband who’s maybe been deported,” the 45-year-old actor told Andy Cohen on the Monday, January 20, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “And comes back maybe just for a quick visit.”

O’Connell then started mimicking Joe’s voice. “‘You know what I’m talking about, Tre? We’ve only got a couple minutes before ICE is in here. Come on, let’s do this.’ That’s what I like to do.”

While Cohen, 51, was speechless, Teresa, 47, commented on WWHL’s Instagram of the video. “I am dying lol,” she quipped with a crying laughing face emoji on Tuesday, January 21.

Us Weekly confirmed in December that Teresa and Joe, 47, separated after the former construction business owner moved to Italy amid his deportation battle. (Joe was ordered to return to his native country in October 2018 after he finished his 41-month prison sentence for fraud. A year later, he was granted permission to leave ICE custody and start a new life overseas.)

“Teresa and Joe have separated, but have no plans to divorce yet. Teresa and Joe talked about their future when she and the girls were in Italy and decided it was best for them to separate,” a source told Us at the time. “Neither of them wanted to be in a long-distance relationship.”

The source added that the former couple “harbor no ill will toward each other and will continue to coparent their kids.”

Teresa and Joe share four daughters: Gia, 19, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10. While the four girls traveled to see their dad for Christmas, the Bravo star stayed home and celebrated the holidays with her brother, Joe Gorga, sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, and longtime friend and ex-boyfriend Anthony Delorenzo, known to RHONJ fans as “Tony the pool guy.”

Teresa’s lawyer previously denied that anything romantic was happening between her and Delorenzo.