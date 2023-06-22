Teresa Giudice clapped back at rumors that her marriage to Luis “Louie” Ruelas is on the rocks ahead of their first wedding anniversary.

“There’s no such thing,” the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 51, said during the Wednesday, June 21, episode of her “Namaste B$tches” podcast. “I love and adore him so much. No, there’s nothing shaky.”

She then quipped: “I mean, maybe we shake together when we dance, but that’s about it. That’s the only time we’re doing any shaking, you know?”

Giudice’s comments came in response to cohost Melissa Pfeister, who asked her to weigh in on some of the rumors that have been floating around online. Pfeister, 42, pointed out that some viewers believe Giudice and Ruelas, 49, would fake marriage drama for the sake of a RHONJ story arc, but Giudice quickly shut down the idea.

“I don’t play like that. I play what’s really going on in my life,” she explained. “And I don’t wanna say that [my marriage is in trouble]. Because I’m not gonna put that out there. I don’t need a story line like that. I have a lot going on in my life.”

Giudice and Ruelas tied the knot in August 2022 after two years of dating. Their wedding was documented on the RHONJ special Teresa Gets Married, which aired in May.

Last month, the couple relived their love story during a round of “The Newlywed Game” with Us Weekly. According to Ruelas, he was the first person to say “I love you,” adding that it happened about four months into the duo’s romance.

“We were dating through COVID. So, it was like dog years, we spent a lot of time together,” Ruelas recalled. “It was actually really valuable time that could take years to spend in a relationship that came out in the beginning.”

While the pair’s romance is solid, they’ve been going through a fair amount of legal drama since RHONJ season 13 wrapped up earlier this year. In May, Ruelas’ company Digital Media Solutions was named in a class-action lawsuit filed by Juanita Williams. In her court filing, Williams claimed that she had received multiple telemarketing calls from the business despite being listed on the national “Do Not Call” registry.

Days later, Us confirmed that Giudice was served with a tax lien for $17,000 after having unpaid balances for the 2020 and 2021 tax years. “Ms. Giudice has been aware of her tax obligations for years and makes significant timely monthly payments towards her outstanding tax liabilities and will continue to do so until those liabilities do not exist,” her attorney James J. Leonard Jr. told Page Six earlier this month.

The drama continued when Ruelas’ ex-fiancée, Vanessa Reiser, filed a restraining order against him. Reiser’s attorney, Douglas Anton, exclusively told Us on June 7 that Ruelas allegedly hired an undercover plant through Richard ‘Bo’ Dietl’s private investigation company “to stalk, harass and otherwise appear as a ‘patient’ of my client under false pretenses” in an attempt to “intimidate” Reiser, who is a licensed therapist specializing in narcissistic abuse.

Dietl, 72, meanwhile, told Page Six that any potential hiring of a private investigator is confidential.