Jeremy Allen White is raising eyebrows among The Bear fans after he was photographed kissing costar Molly Gordon.

On Thursday, September 26, the Daily Mail published a series of photos that showed the Hulu stars sharing a peck while standing by Gordon’s car in Los Angeles. White, 33, wore a yellow cardigan over a white shirt paired with light jeans and his signature baseball hat while opening the door for Gordon, 28, who was in a pink jacket and white pants.

White had what appeared to be two packs of cigarettes in his hands as they wrapped around Gordon’s waist. One photo showed the duo embracing before Gordon got in the driver’s seat of her car. (Us Weekly has reached out for comment.)

Gordon plays White’s love interest Claire on the Emmy-winning series. The kiss came a few days after the duo were spotted getting into the same car on September 20.

While some The Bear viewers were elated by the real-life pairing, others questioned what happened between White and singer Rosalía, who were previously romantically linked.

Us confirmed in November 2023 that White and Rosalía, 32, had officially started dating.

“They started as friends, but things turned romantic,” a source told Us the following month with a second insider revealing that the duo talked “about music, art and culture” when they were together.

The second source explained that White was into Rosalía’s “style and intellectual savvy” while the singer was taken by his “easy going” personality.

They never discussed their romance publicly but were spotted on various dates and even attended some of the same events — albeit separately.

“Rosalía can tell he’s a compassionate person,” the second insider shared at the time. “For right now, they’re just enjoying each other’s company.”

White’s relationship status has been a topic of conversation in Hollywood following news that he and estranged wife Addison Timlin had split. Us confirmed in May 2023 that she had filed for divorce after three years of marriage. Timlin, 33, and White share daughters Ezer, 5, and Dolores, 3.

Three months later, White was photographed packing on the PDA with Ashley Moore. However, things between them were short lived.

White candidly told British GQ in November 2023 that he had experienced “a lot of high highs, a lot of terribly low lows” during an “insane” year that included The Bear’s success and his split.

Prior to his and Timlin’s breakup, the Shameless alum would offer his then-wife sweet shout-outs any time he could.

“I love you deep in my bones,” White said to Timlin while accepting the Best Actor Golden Globe Award in January 2023. “Thank you for all that you do, thank you for everything that you’ve done.”