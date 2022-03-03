More than two decades on the air, Joy Behar faced a surprising situation when she fell out of her chair on The View on Thursday, March 3.

During the live episode, Behar, 79, walked on stage and ended up slipping from her seat out of nowhere. Her cohosts helped her back into her seat, with Whoopi Goldberg saying, “These chairs move! You touch it and you’re on the ground.”

When Sunny Hostin pointed out that she had the same issue, Behar replied back, “25 years, that has never happened. Who do I sue? My husband is home laughing, I bet.”

The New York native, who is married to Steve Janowitz, noted that she “just missed the step” and wasn’t injured. Later on in the episode, Behar addressed the more serious side effects that can come from her accident.

“Well, you know, I fall a lot. The main thing, just to talk seriously, when Bob Saget fell, he died. If you hit your head and you feel dizzy or you have blurred vision or you feel like you want to go to sleep, go to the doctor because that will kill you,” she explained. “But I’ve fallen a lot. I fall all the time. I’m a klutz! But this chair, this chair was like the exorcist. It was spring!”

In January, news broke that Saget was found dead in his Florida hotel room. He was 65. One month later, Florida’s Orange County Medical Examiner announced that Saget’s death was the result of “blunt head trauma” from an “accidental” fall.

The Full House alum’s family addressed the news in a statement to Us Weekly, noting, “As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter.”

Following the shocking death, Saget’s former costar Candace Cameron Bure opened up about dealing with the loss. “Every day it feels a little bit better, but then it’ll hit you outta nowhere,” Bure, 45, told Us in February 2022 of his passing. “I will really greatly miss his friendship and the laughs and the hugs.”

The Hallmark star also revealed where her relationship with her faith stands since having to say goodbye to Saget, adding, “I don’t question my faith. I believe with all of my heart that God knows everything that’s happening and there’s nothing that catches him by surprise. He doesn’t make mistakes.”

