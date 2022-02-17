Getting stronger. Candace Cameron Bure opened up about how her faith has shifted following the death of longtime friend Bob Saget.

“I don’t question my faith,” the 45-year-old actress exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, February 16, while promoting her new Aurora Teagarden Mysteries movie on Hallmark. “I believe with all of my heart that God knows everything that’s happening and there’s nothing that catches him by surprise. He doesn’t make mistakes.”

The actress — who starred alongside Saget on both Full House (from 1987 to 1995) and Fuller House (from 2016 to 2020) before his death at age 65 in January — noted that his passing did leave her searching for answers.

“Of course, I’m gonna have a lot of questions when I get to talk to God face-to-face one day,” the California native said. “It always makes me cling closer to God. … I mean, I love God in the good times, but I’m so grateful that he’s there in the difficult times.”

The A Shoe Addict’s Christmas star added: “Because the Bible says, God loves and brings comfort to those who are brokenhearted. He’s close to those who are brokenhearted. And I definitely feel his presence in those times and that’s comforting.”

News broke on January 9 that the former America’s Funniest Home Videos host was found dead in his Florida hotel room. Earlier this month, Florida’s Orange County Medical Examiner announced that the Saget’s death was likely caused by an accidental fall.

Shortly after his passing, Cameron Bure paid tribute to her TV dad. (Saget played Danny Tanner on the Full House, while the Puppy Love actress portrayed his eldest daughter, D.J. Tanner.)

“Oh, Bob. Why’d you have to leave us so soon?” she wrote via Instagram last month. “We are all family, but you were the glue. The sticky, messy, squishy, sweet, lovable glue.”

The Christmas Contest star exclusively told Us on Wednesday that she is “doing OK” one month after the loss. “Every day it feels a little bit better, but then it’ll hit you out of nowhere,” she explained.

The Candace Cameron Bure Clothing founder revealed that she is going to miss Saget’s companionship the most, saying, “His friendship was so wonderful and he was such a caring person and a fun person to be around.”

Cameron Bure called the Philadelphia native “loving and kind,” and someone who was readily available to his close circle of friends. “Bob was always there. I will really greatly miss his friendship and the laughs and the hugs,” she added.

The If I Only Had Christmas actress noted that she’s grown “closer” to Saget’s wife, Kelly Rizzo, while they both grieve. “We are all there for her and she’s taken it one day at a time,” Cameron Bure told Us. “But she’s a strong, strong woman. And her faith is strong as well.”

In addition to leaning on her friends and family following Saget’s death, Cameron Bure has been focused on the latest installment of the Aurora Teagarden Mysteries. The new film, subtitled Haunted by Murder, also stars her daughter, Natasha Bure, as the younger version of her character, Aurora.

“I loved every minute of it. It was so much fun,” she said of working with her 23-year-old daughter. “But, you know, Natasha made it very clear, several years ago, that she was [planning her own route, saying], ‘Mom, I really wanna to forge my own career and I wanna do it all on my own.’”

Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Haunted by Murder premieres on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries on Sunday, February 20, at 9 p.m. ET.

