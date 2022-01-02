Have mercy! Candace Cameron Bure faced off against Fuller House costar John Brotherton to see who knew the show best in an exclusive Us Weekly game.

Cameron Bure, 45, portrayed D.J. Tanner in the original Full House from 1987 to 1995 before reprising her role in the Netflix revival, Fuller House, from 2016 to 2020. While Brotherton, 41, didn’t join the franchise as Dr. Matt Harmon until the reboot’s debut, he knows his TV trivia.

The former costars, who reunited for 2021’s The Christmas Contest, both struggled to remember what the original name of Full House — but they did see eye to eye on one question regarding D.J. Tanner’s full name.

“Donna Jo,” Brotherton replied when asked what D.J. stood for. “Want to know why I know that? Because [executive producer] Steve [Baldikoski] called you that all the time.” Cameron Bure added, “It made me laugh so hard.”

The twosome were perfectly in sync when it came to the name of Danny Tanner’s (Bob Saget) talk show, but only the Aurora Teagarden Mysteries star knew who sang the theme song for the revival.

Cameron Bure identified Carly Rae Jepsen as the musician who took on the Netflix theme song before schooling the Washington native with her catchphrase knowledge.

The actors also exclusively told Us that reconnecting on screen for their holiday Hallmark movie made them want to bring their Fuller House castmates along for the ride if they do a second Christmas film.

“Our next movie together, [we’re] bringing in all the friends,” Cameron Bure said, to which Brotherton replied, “Oh, my gosh, we’d have so much fun!”

The duo, who played love interests in the 2021 Hallmark movie, explained that it was like a high school reunion when they teamed up again.

“All we talked about — or half of what we talked about — every single day [was Fuller House]. Like, ‘Remember this?’” the A Shoe Addict’s Christmas actress recalled. “For all of us, [it] was just an incredible time of not only work but friendship. So we were a little goofy that we kind of never stopped talking about Fuller House going, ‘I wish we were still [there].’”

Watch the exclusive Us Weekly video above to see if either star knew the address of the Full House residence — and who remembered Michelle Tanner’s (Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen) iconic line.