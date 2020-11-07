Candace Cameron Bure: ‘Fuller House’ Cast Would ‘Love’ to Do Another Season

Bring back that predictability! Candace Cameron Bure is ready to keep telling the Tanner family’s story despite Fuller House ending in June.

The actress, 44, told Us Weekly while discussing her partnership with The Salvation Army on Wednesday, November 4, that the cast would also be on board to film another season.

“We would absolutely love it if we could because I think there are so many fun stories to tell with the Fuller House gang,” Bure said. “The fifth season premiered this year. So, people are still watching the show that aren’t caught up on Netflix. I still receive daily messages five months later that they’re like, ‘What’s happening with season 6?'”

The Switched for Christmas star added, “There’s just so much more there. So, who knows? We can only, you know, cross our fingers and hope that the people who control it would allow us to do it.”

Fuller House premiered in 2016 on Netflix as a spinoff to the sitcom Full House, which ran for eight seasons from 1987 to 1995. The show followed the adventures of DJ Tanner (Bure) as she raised her three children with the help of her sister Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) and best friend Kimmy Gibler (Andrea Barber). Other stars who also reprised their roles included John Stamos, Bob Saget, Dave Coulier and Lori Loughlin, who was absent from the final season due to her legal issues. (Loughlin, 56, reported to prison on October 30 to serve two months for her involvement in the nationwide college admissions scandal.)

Bure told Us in July 2019 that she wasn’t ready to say goodbye to her Fuller House family.

“I’m already prepared for the wrap, but I wish we weren’t wrapping. I wish it were not our final season. I would do this show forever for the rest of my life,” Bure said at the time. “Jodie, Andrea and I joke that we’ll be coming back for Fullest House! We’ll be the Golden Girls of Full House. You never know!”

Bure added that she would be interested in exploring a spinoff pitched by Stamos, 57, which would follow Uncle Jesse’s younger years, before his sister — D.J.’s mother — passed away.

“If there was another connection — producing it or something, then totally,” Bure said. “It just goes to show you how much we all love the franchise of Full House and what this show means to people.”

While Bure is hopeful for a potential new season of Fuller House, she’s been keeping busy with her partnership with The Salvation Army. This is Bure’s third consecutive year working with the organization to help millions in need during the holiday season.

“They do so much good work throughout the year, and this year, because of the pandemic and COVID, things are different,” she told Us on Wednesday. “You always see around the holidays the red kettles and the Red Kettle Campaign supports so much of Salvation Army’s work that they do through the year — helping families in need through shelter and food and job training and daycare. And this year, because we’re not out as much, we’re not out and about, those kettles are gonna suffer. So, we’re asking everyone to go to rescuechristmas.org and donate there or drop a few dollars in when you do see the red kettle or set up a monthly donation. They’re expecting 155 percent more families will be in need this holiday season.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi