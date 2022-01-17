Remembering all the good times. Candace Cameron Bure is still leaning on fellow Full House alum Dave Coulier and his wife, Melissa Coulier, one week after Bob Saget’s passing.

“This has been one of the hardest weeks of my life and yet, incredibly beautiful because of family and close friends,” the 45-year-old actress wrote via Instagram on Monday, January 17. “Yesterday was a better day. We walked, we laughed, we reminisced.”

The Aurora Teagarden Mysteries star thanked her former costar Dave, 62, and his wife, 38, for their continued support after Saget’s death. She also wore a sweatshirt that read, “Love like Jesus, hug like Bob Saget,” in the late star’s honor.

Saget was found unresponsive in his Orlando, Florida, hotel room on January 9. He was 65 years old. After news broke of the actor’s death, the Full House cast quickly rallied around one another.

“I ♥️you. I think that’s all you’ll hear from me again,” Cameron Bure wrote on Monday, speaking about Dave and Melissa. “I love you. Don’t be annoyed 😂.”

The California native went on to explain why she was wearing the custom sweatshirt while out with Dave in Malibu, California, on Sunday, January 16.

“I think it sums everything up just right. Love like Jesus, hug like Bob Saget,” she concluded, noting that she had the garments made for Saget’s wife, Kelly Rizzo, and the rest of her family.

Dave posted the same photo with the Christmas Contest actress from their hangout on Sunday, telling his Instagram followers that the twosome were “sharing a funny story, laughing and reminiscing about Bob,” adding that the actress’ shirt “perfectly” encapsulated Saget’s impact.

Cameron Bure played the eldest Tanner sister, D.J. Tanner, on Full House for eight seasons alongside Dave (as Uncle Joey) and Saget (as dad Danny Tanner) from 1987 to 1995. The trio reunited in 2016 for Netflix’s revival, Fuller House, which ran for five seasons until 2020.

On Friday, January 14, members of the series’ cast — including John Stamos, Lori Loughlin, Jodi Sweetin and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen — reunited for Saget’s funeral. Stamos, 58, and Dave even served as pallbearers during the service before the group attended a celebration of life memorial at the home of Jeff Franklin, the sitcom’s creator.

“There were lots of tears, of course, but so much laughter too,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly about the service. “It was a perfect goodbye to Bob.”

One day later, Rizzo, 42, reflected on how much love she was able to share with her late husband during their six years together. The duo tied the knot in October 2018 after meeting through a mutual friend three years prior.

“We had that time to make each other the happiest we’d ever been and change each other’s lives forever. I got to be the one to love him and cherish him,” the blogger wrote via Instagram on Saturday, January 15. “He deserves all the love. Every ounce of it. Because that’s how amazing Bob was. He was love. If you were in his life you KNEW he loved you. He never missed an opportunity to tell you.”

The Eat Travel Rock Productions founder added: “I have no regrets. We loved each other so damn much and told each other 500 times every day. Constantly. I know how much he loved me until the very last moment and he knew the same. I’m so grateful for that. Not everyone gets that.”

Along with Rizzo, former America’s Funniest Home Videos host is also survived by his three daughters, Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer, whom he shared with ex-wife Sherri Kramer. Saget and Kramer were married for 15 years before calling it quits in 1997.