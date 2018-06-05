Family first. Despite the onscreen drama between Thomas Ravenel and Kathryn Dennis — and the multiple sexual misconduct allegations against him — the Southern Charm costars and exes are committed to coparenting their two children.

“What matters most? My daughter’s happiness,” Dennis, 26, wrote alongside a photo of the proud parents and their 4-year-old daughter Kensie on Tuesday, June 5. “#thisiscoparenting #herfirstdancerecital #proudmom.”

The 55-year-old also shared a picture from the recital on Instagram, writing, “My precious little girl at her dance recital. 💞 #prouddad.” One day earlier, Ravenel posted a video of himself and Dennis dancing to Britney Spears as their 2-year-old son Saint sat on the floor as they grooved around him.

“Kathryn & I having fun on Sunday with the kids,” he captioned the family moment on Instagram.

Ravenel and Dennis dated on and off for the first four seasons of Southern Charm. The former politician is currently dating Ashley Jacobs, who fought with Dennis on the Thursday, May 31, episode of the Bravo series because she was not invited to the toddler’s birthday party.

Ravenel made headlines on May 3 after real estate agent Ashley Perkins claimed that he assaulted her mother, Debbie Holloway Perkins, in December 2015 after they matched on Tinder. His lawyer denied her allegations in a statement to Us Weekly at the time: “My client enjoys a certain degree of fame and unfortunately has become — unfairly — a target for an individual who has, in my opinion, dubious motivations.”

A second woman came forward on May 7 and reported Ravenel to Charleston police for an alleged encounter from January 2015. Ravenel’s former nanny Dawn later claimed to People that she was the second alleged victim.

Bravo announced on May 4 that Haymaker, the production company for Southern Charm, has launched an investigation into the claims against Ravenel. A source told Us Weekly on May 24 that the network will make a decision regarding Ravenel’s future on Southern Charm at the conclusion of the Charleston police department’s investigation.

Dennis, meanwhile, told Andy Cohen during a May 21 appearance on Watch What Happens Live that she will not be commenting on the allegations until the investigation is complete. She added: “Right now my kids are my main focus.”

