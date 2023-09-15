Tia Mowry is poking fun at her love life post-divorce.

Mowry, 45, took to Instagram on Thursday, September 14, to share an update on how her single era is going. “It got worse,” she mouthed, using a popular TikTok sound. “But I feel like it’s about to get worse-er.” Mowry then put her red glass of wine on the counter and hilariously threw her hands in the air and mouthed, “It got wors-er!”

“When anyone asks me about my dating life,” she captioned the video. “Love bombing, gaslighting, and emotional unavailability, OH MY 😩 kidding, but not kidding 🥴.”

Celebrity friends and fans laughed with Mowry in her comments section. Viola Davis responded with laughing emojis while actress Robin Thede wrote, “Ma’am 😂.” More fans related to Mowry and added, “You are me & I am you.”

Mowry announced her divorce from Cory Hardict in October 2022, after 15 years of marriage. “I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different,” she wrote via Instagram. “I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways … We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children.”

Following the breakup, Mowry has been open about her love life with fans.

In August, Mowry shared a TikTok video of herself practicing questions to ask someone on a date. In the video, she applied lip gloss in the mirror while mouthing, “So what do you do for work?” and “How many siblings do you have? Ugh.”

Mowry shed light about her thoughts on dating in her caption: “Fun Fact: I’ve never been on the dating scene my entire life. So when I tell you I’m nervous and terrified of doing this whole dating thing, I mean it.”

She continued: “Even though I’m in my 40’s, I feel so inexperienced! And while it would be easy to just throw in the towel and avoid the potential for awkwardness and hurt, I know God’s got me! So if you’re feeling apprehensive about new experiences, just know you got this, and we’re in this together!”

Mowry and Hardrict share son Cree, 12, and daughter Cairo, 5. In June, she opened up to HelloBeautiful about how the divorce was a “gift” for her children.

“A part of my decision was also for them,” she explained. “For them seeing their mother walk in truth, I feel like it’s a great lesson for them because it was not an easy decision.”

Mowry said that although her divorce was “one of the hardest decisions” she’s ever made, her kids will be able to “see that mommy can do it, that mommy, no matter what people say, no matter, even if there’s some sort of doubt, whatever, mommy pushed through.” She continued, “[They can say] my mommy is living and chasing her truth. I want my children to do that. That’s the best gift I can give them.