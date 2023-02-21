LOL! Tia Mowry’s son, Cree, had a sassy response to her trendy no-pants outfit.

The Twitches star, 44, took to Instagram on Friday, February 18, to share the hilarious new video. In the clip, Mowry looked fabulous in a leopard print bodysuit featuring long sleeves, a turtleneck and a black tasseled belt around her waist. To add even more drama to the number, she wore black thigh high boots.

For glam, the Tia & Tamera alum donned a dewy face, smokey eyeshadow, and glossy lips. Her tresses were slicked back into a bun, and to top it off, she wore oversized hoops and gold bracelets.

“Like my outfit?” she asked in the reel. Her 11-year-old-son, Cree, immediately replied, “No!” When the Sister, Sister alum asked why the middle schooler wasn’t a fan of the “bathing suit,” he replied, “Oh really it’s a bathing suit? Then why are you wearing thigh-high shoes, huh?!”

Mowry then started listing other stars — including Beyoncé and Rihanna — who have rocked a similar look, but Cree continuously shook his head at his mom and sassily replied, “Don’t care.”

“I was trying to channel my inner Rihanna but Cree was NOT a fan 🤣,” the Seventeen Again actress captioned the video. She continued, “Y’all he really can’t with me LOL.”

This isn’t the first time the Family Reunion alum has sported a leotard around the house. Earlier this month, Mowry shared another video on her social media of her strutting through her hallways and yard while dancing to “Flowers,” by Miley Cyrus. For the TikTok, the Germany-born actress wore a black bodysuit with no pants, an oversized blazer finished with sequined sleeves and black open-toed heels. She styled her brunette locks in a braided ponytail that cascaded down to her hips along with gold hoops and dark eyeshadow.

“Happy freaking Valentine’s Day!” the Instant Mom actress captioned her post. Fans were quick to show their praise for the mom-of-two’s post.

“You’re the happiest divorcing person I’ve seen! I’m happy for you,” one user wrote. Another added, “Going on this ‘single’ journey at the same time as you is so refreshing.” A different fan commented, “A whole vibe!!! I love the positive energy!”

In October 2022, Mowry announced she and ex-husband, Cory Hardrict called it quits after 14 years of marriage. In November 2022, she exclusively told Us Weekly that it was a “very difficult” decision to make.

The duo also shares 4-year-old daughter Cairo together.