Tiffany Haddish is done with drinking — except if she gets engaged.

The Girls Trip star has been on a sobriety journey in recent months following her second DUI arrest in November 2023.

“Not drinking any alcohol. Never doing that again unless I get engaged and I can show him how crazy I get just for one day,” Haddish, 44, told Extra in an interview published on Wednesday, May 22.

Opening up about her sobriety, the comedian and actress said it’s going great.

“I don’t want to do it because it feels good to wake up in the morning and my elbows ain’t aching, my knees ain’t burning, and the crooks of my ankles ain’t on fire. No inflammation,” said Haddish.

Us Weekly confirmed in November 2023 that Haddish was arrested for a DUI — her second in two years — in Los Angeles after allegedly falling asleep behind the wheel of her vehicle. She was charged with two DUI misdemeanors and pleaded not guilty the following month.

However, both charges were dropped in February after the Haunted Mansion actress accepted a plea deal. Haddish pleaded no contest to a “wet reckless” charge (reckless driving involving alcohol).

“Ms. Haddish has agreed to a simple vehicle code violation — not driving under the influence, which has been dismissed — and looks forward to this being behind her,” her lawyer, Alex Spiro, told Rolling Stone at the time.

Haddish first opened up about her sobriety in March on the podcast, “The Conversation With Amanda de Cadenet.”

“I haven’t drank any alcohol, smoked any weed or anything in, like, 72 days,” she said. “It’s not that hard.”

Haddish said that her sobriety was “court-mandated,” adding: “You know, two years I’ve been waiting for my hearing in Georgia, and what happened in L.A. triggered Georgia, and they’re like, ‘OK, we want you to do driving alcohol tests.’ And I’m like, ‘Cool.’”

As well as sobriety, Haddish is also practicing celibacy.

“They went together,” she told People in April. “With alcohol [my mind] would just be like ‘You’re horny, let’s just do it.’ [Now] I be like ‘Nah, nope.’”

Haddish clarified her stance on celibacy in her interview with Extra, confirming that she is still dating.

“I didn’t stop dating. I’m just not having intercourse, girl. I love a free meal,” said the comedian.