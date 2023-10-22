Tiffany Pollard Reveals What She Learned From ‘House of Villains’

Tiffany Pollard is rethinking her strategy.

“One thing I learned from House of Villains is not forming enough fake connections to benefit my gameplay may not be the best approach,” she exclusively said to Us Weekly‘s 25 Things You Don’t Know About Me feature.

Pollard, 41, is currently competing on the E! reality show (which airs on Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET) alongside Jax Taylor, Omarosa Manigault Newman, Corrine Olympios and more familiar faces for a $200,000 prize and the title of America’s Ultimate Supervillain. While Pollard now realizes she could’ve been more strategic, she is still game for more reality TV. She even has her sights set on another hit series.

“I’d enjoy the opportunity to do Stars on Mars,” Pollard told Us. “Living in another galaxy is fascinating.”

25 things fans might not know about Pollard

1. My first cars were a Barbie Dream Camper and a Barbie Convertible. I cherish them deeply.

2. I’m a “bird whisperer.” I have a group of birds that come and hang out with me on my terrace. I’ve even named some of them.

3. One of my favorite famous numbers in my phone [belongs to] Vivica A. Fox.

4. My favorite wardrobe item is my spandex and wool blend jet black knee-length belted cardigan. It immediately makes me look stylish.

5. My favorite movie is Misery. I’ve seen it over 80 times.

6. We blasted Justin Timberlake’s FutureSex/LoveSounds in the dressing room on the set of I Love New York while getting ready for the elimination ceremonies.

7. My living room has two large windows facing huge exotic trees. I love to sit there in the mornings with my coffee to get the good vibes going.

8. My signature dish is “Water Chicken.” It has very simple ingredients and tastes great.

9. My favorite book is James and the Giant Peach. I love fear mixed into my literature.

10. Christian Slater from the movie Heathers was my celebrity crush growing up.

11. If I had a different career, I’d love to be a matchmaker. Some people that I helped hook up years ago are still together.

12. Meeting Eddie Murphy and the late great Joan Rivers for the first time made me starstruck.

13. My go-to karaoke song is Rihanna’s “Diamonds.”

14. My favorite guilty-pleasure TV show is You.

15. The best advice I’ve received from production was never to deny anything I said or did. The cameras don’t lie.

16. I can’t live without a good, high-powered lip gloss.

17. My ideal comfort food is a loaded potato with extra sour cream, butter, cheese and bacon.

18. I’d enjoy the opportunity to do Stars on Mars. Living in another galaxy is fascinating.

19. I pray simple, easy prayers of gratitude and thanksgiving all the time straight from my heart.

20. I have one of the chains I put around each guy’s neck on I Love New York on my shelf.

21. I was always good at English courses.

22. One thing I learned from House of Villains is not forming enough fake connections to benefit my gameplay may not be the best approach.

23. I’m dying to visit Paris. I made plans to go, but something came up!

24. My best reality TV memory was picking out bachelors for I Love New York with my mother.

25. My proudest moment from I Love New York was hearing about all the people tuning in every week. It felt like everyone wanted [me to find my] true soulmate.