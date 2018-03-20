Laughter is the best medicine. Tim McGraw is making light of the scary collapse he suffered during a Dublin, Ireland, concert on March 11 by showing fans just how well he’s recovering.

“Hydrating!” McGraw, 50, captioned an Instagram post on Monday, March 19. The photo shows the country singer underwater, wearing scuba gear and milling around amidst the sand and sea life.

As previously reported, the father of three fell to his knees and collapsed on stage during the Country to Country Festival, which he had been performing in throughout the U.K. with wife Faith Hill, 50. The songstress addressed the crowd after McGraw was taken from the stage for treatment. “Tim is fine. We’ve all been a little bit dehydrated traveling so much,” she explained at the time. “He’s been super dehydrated, and I apologize but I made the decision that he cannot come back out on the stage. So drink water, people, keep yourself hydrated.”

McGraw’s representative later released a statement to Us Weekly confirming the ordeal: “Tim McGraw was suffering from dehydration in Dublin this evening at the C2C show. He was attended to by local medical staff on-site and will be fine. He and Faith thank everyone for their love and support and look forward to seeing their Irish fans again soon.”

The “Humble and Kind” crooner returned to the U.S. on March 12 and told TMZ at JFK airport that the fall was the result of “lots of flying and dehydration.” He added that he’s “got to cut short his workouts.”

