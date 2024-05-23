Brittney Kelley, the wife of Florida Georgia Line alum Brian Kelley, is pleading the fifth about her friend Tish Cyrus’ ongoing family drama.

Brian, 38, and Brittney, 34, appeared on the Thursday, May 23, episode of Nick Viall’s “The Viall Files” podcast, where she was asked about her friendship with Tish, 56, whose estrangement from daughter Noah Cyrus, 24, has been making headlines.

“I can’t comment on it,” Brittney said. “Brandi [Cyrus is] my girl. Tish is my girl. You’d have to ask them.”

Viall, 43, then asked Brittney “if [she] knew the tea,” seemingly referring to Noah’s history with Dominic Purcell, who married Tish last year.

Related: The Cyrus Family Controversies Over the Years From Miley Cyrus’ rebellious past to Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cryus’ multiple splits, the Cyrus family has had their fair share of controversies over the years. Billy Ray and Tish — who were wed from 1993 to 2022 — welcomed children Miley, Braison Cyrus and Noah Cyrus together. After Billy Ray and Tish tied […]

“I cannot confirm or deny,” Brittney said, noting that Tish and her daughter Brandi, 36, might be willing to come on Viall’s podcast to address the scandal themselves. “I’m a loyal friend. I’m a safe friend. Like, if y’all tell me something off camera, I really wouldn’t [repeat it].”

Us Weekly broke the news in March that Noah had been “seeing” Purcell, 54, when Tish started pursuing him. Noah, who is Tish’s youngest daughter with ex-husband Billy Ray Cyrus, was allegedly involved with Purcell for eight months.

Tish, Noah and Purcell have not publicly addressed the relationship overlap, but multiple sources told Us the mother-daughter pair ceased communication.

Tish started dating Purcell in 2022, exchanging vows one year later at her daughter Miley Cyrus’ Malibu mansion. Brittney revealed on Thursday that the ceremony was “very private,” teasing that she “didn’t make the cut” for an invite but was not upset.

Related: The Cyrus Family: A Complete Guide to Miley, Noah, Billy Ray, Trace and More The famous family boasts a lot of big names — Miley Cyrus, Noah Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus, just to name a few — but their love and acceptance of each other appears to be even bigger. “I have a very intimate and close relationship with my family,” the “Wrecking Ball” singer told British Vogue […]

Tish and Purcell’s wedding party featured her children Brandi, Trace, 35, and Miley, 31. Noah and brother Braison, 30, skipped the ceremony. (Tish shares Miley, Braison and Noah with Billy Ray, 62. Brandi and Trace are her kids from a previous relationship.)

Earlier this year, Tish hinted during an episode of her and Brandi’s “Sorry We’re Stoned” podcast that the drama impacted her marriage.

“I was so scared when I first met Dom, my husband, which was not that long ago,” Tish said in March. “But it is crazy because I am a Taurus and he is an Aquarius, and every single thing that I read said, ‘Don’t even do it. This is the absolute worst pairing.’”

According to Tish, she “takes things so personally” while the Prison Break alum is “just very blunt.”

“That could be a problem,” Tish explained. “But you know what, this is where I’ve grown, is like, I just feel like instead now of me getting so offended, because I respect and love him, that we have conversations. And instead [of] getting so upset and heated about it, and me not taking it personally, just letting him have an opinion. I’ve never been good at that. These are definitely issues. But issues also, because I love him, that I’m dealing with.”

Noah is now attempting to reconcile with her mom and sister Miley, who took measures to prevent her from crashing the 2023 wedding, per a source.

“She just wants to focus on her life and move forward,” the insider exclusively told Us earlier this month. “It’s been over a year ago at this point, and Noah has definitely moved on and she’s over it. At the end of the day, Tish will always be her mom and she doesn’t want to hold any resentment towards her.”