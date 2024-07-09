Tobey Maguire‘s ex-wife, Jennifer Meyer, has appeared to enter the chat after his outing with model Lily Chee.

Maguire, 49, made headlines when he was photographed with Chee, 20, at Michael Rubin‘s annual Independence Day party on Thursday, July 4, in the Hamptons. The actor received backlash due to the nearly 30-year age gap between him and Chee — and Meyer, 47, reportedly defended him.

According to screenshots obtained by multiple outlets, Meyer responded to a comment that accused Maguire of “banging someone 3 years older than your daughter.” Meyer tried to downplay the romance and reportedly wrote that Maguire was “kindly helping” Chee to her car and praised Maguire for “being a good guy.”

Multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly that Maguire and Chee were casually spending time together over the holidays.

“Tobey and Lily are very not serious, they went to the white party together, but didn’t see each other the rest of the weekend,” one insider shared before adding that Maguire subsequently went to another house party that weekend and was “talking with” other partygoers.

Meanwhile, a second source clarified that Maguire was “having fun” but his connection with Chee was “nothing serious.”

“Tobey knew Lily and her girlfriends were invited to the party and they planned to hangout and meet up,” the insider continued. “They were together all night hanging out, having fun and went to an after party with a big crew.”

Maguire’s personal life has made headlines over the years since his split from Meyer. The former couple, who share daughter Ruby, 17, and son Otis, 15, tied the knot in 2007 after four years of dating. They announced their separation in 2016 but didn’t file for divorce until four years later.

“After much soul searching and consideration, we have made the decision to separate as a couple,” Maguire and Meyer told Us in a joint statement at the time. “As devoted parents, our first priority remains raising our children together with enduring love, respect and friendship.”

Meyer later opened up about how her relationship with Maguire evolved after their breakup, exclusively telling Us in 2018, “He’s my best friend. He’s the greatest ex-husband a girl could ever have.”

According to Meyer, the pair were focused on setting a good example for their children. “Remember that you love your kids equally more than anything in the world and that you want the best for them,” she continued. “And if they see parents that don’t get along or fight, then they’re going to be unhappy, and nobody wants unhappy children.”

Meyer has since referred to her marriage coming to an end as a “beautiful experience.”

“I can’t even explain. I would literally do anything in the world for Tobey. He is my brother. I love him to death and we have the most beautiful family,” she said on an episode of “The World’s First Podcast” in 2022 about how they “did a lot of work to stay on track as a family.”

