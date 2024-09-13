Todd Chrisley’s son Kyle Chrisley is speaking out after he was arrested for aggravated assault.

Kyle, 33, took to social media on Tuesday, September 10, to share photos of him on the ground surrounded by authorities. He was charged with aggravated assault and resisting arrest on Monday, September 9, and released on a $6,500 bond, according to In Touch. A rep for Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office told the outlet that a court hearing is set for December.

In his caption, Kyle disputed the charges while claiming that a man was threatening him for months and trying to extort him for money.

“So let me get this straight. A man who has been threatening me for MONTHS, trying to extort money out of me, saying he will destroy me if I don’t pay, has made threats to MY CHILD, my wife, told me he will destroy my truck, COMES TO MY HOUSE putting hands on ME, trying to extort money out of me, threatening me,” he wrote via Instagram. “I’m not allowed to defend myself and my property? Then he RAMS my wife’s car on PURPOSE screaming ‘I’ll be back I got you.'”

While speaking to In Touch about the incident, Kyle said he “called the police for help” after he was allegedly terrorized by the unnamed individual.

“Instead of arresting him, they arrest me,” he added. “As if he is a victim in this situation and I am the aggressor.”

Kyle claimed the police sided with the other man due to his family’s legal trouble. Kyle’s father, Todd, 55, is currently serving a federal prison sentence for bank and tax fraud. Todd’s wife, Julie Chrisley, is simultaneously serving her own sentence in a separate prison. (Todd shares Kyle and daughter Lindsie with his ex-wife, Teresa Terry, and welcomed kids Savannah, Chase and Grayson with Julie, 51.)

“Maybe it’s because of my last name. I have heard Rutherford County likes to make a name for themselves and I think they saw this as an opportunity to do just that,” Kyle said. “I also think it’s very easy for this man to fabricate a story knowing I’ve already had a similar alleged incident and especially when he knows he just came to my house, caused property damage and publicly displayed his intentions to run me over with his vehicle.”

In March 2023, Kyle was booked for “felony aggravated assault” and released after posting a $3,000 bond. Prosecutors dismissed the charges before a trial, but court records did not reveal why the case was closed, according to TV Insider.

Kyle has discussed his attempts to start over. Due to his struggles with addiction and other personal issues, he previously lost custody of his daughter, Chloe, who was taken in by Todd and Julie in 2016. (Savannah has since become Chloe’s guardian.)

“I’ve never been very good at talking about my struggles but lately I see so many people hurting … so I’m sharing my story in hopes I can help just one person see there is another side to the pain,” Kyle wrote via Instagram in December 2022. “3 [years] ago I tried to end my life. … For years, I struggled with self-worth. I had no sense of belonging, never felt good enough.”

He continued: “My relationship with my family was rocky to say the least. I turned to drugs and eventually was labeled as an addict. I fought to prove myself not just to myself but to everyone around me. … Today, I am happier than I have ever been in my entire life. I know my worth. I do belong. I am wanted. I am needed. I am loved. And so are you.”