Savannah Chrisley got real about why she’s no longer in contact with her older siblings Kyle and Lindsie Chrisley.

“My two oldest siblings are from my dad’s first marriage … over the years I feel like there’s been a lot of anger and resentment just over the fact that my parents were together [and] theirs weren’t,” Savannah, 26, said on the Monday, October 30, episode of Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green’s “Old-ish” podcast. “Then when the show came about I feel like there was jealousy … there was a whole bunch of things that were involved.”

Todd Chrisley shares Lindsie, 34, and Kyle, 32, with his ex-wife, Teresa Terry. Todd, 54, wed current wife Julie Chrisley in 1996. In addition to Savannah, the couple are also the parents of Chase, 27, and Grayson, 17. Todd and Julie, 50, also cared for Kyle’s 10-year-old daughter Chloe.

However, issues between Savannah and her half-siblings began to bubble after Todd and Julie were sentenced to prison in November 2022. Since their arrest, Savannah — who became the primary guardian of Grayson and Chloe — claimed Kyle and Lindsie were involved in her parents’ downfall.

“The oldest two were also involved in my parents’ criminal case … they worked with the government, there is a lot of proof to show that,” she alleged. “And so at that point, I’m done. My loyalty is to my parents and to the people who have always been there for me and loved me and showed up for me. They’re not in the picture at all.”

Savannah shared that she’s learned the hard lesson that as she has grown up, she’s had to be more mindful about the people she chooses to remain close to.

“Just because you’re family doesn’t mean I have to be the punching bag or I have to take unhealthy behavior just because we’re blood-related,” she explained. I’m a firm believer that I have friends who have been better family to me than some of my own family members. At the end of the day, the hurt didn’t start with me but it can stop with me.”

Earlier this month, Lindsie shared that she was “willing to have a conversation privately” with Savannah over their feud but had no plans to “engage in unhealthy behavior.”

“I wanted to handle this situation privately or would be willing to handle the situation privately if she wanted to handle it privately,” Lindsie said on an October episode of her “Southern Tea” podcast. “I would be in agreement to do that because I never spoke first. In fact, going back to the issue of where this all started, I kind of took the blame for certain things that I shouldn’t have taken the blame publicly. I took that on this podcast myself just for it to go away and for there to be peace.”