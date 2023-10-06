Tom Holland and Zendaya upped their cute factor during a recent date at an animal shelter.

Holland, 27, took to Instagram on Thursday, October 5, to share a glimpse of his touching date with Zendaya, 27, at the Battersea Dogs & Cats Home in London. In the carousel of images, Holland could be seen kneeling on the ground and petting the puppies. He also posted a sweet snap of Zendaya cradling one of the dogs.

For the outing, the couple both took safety precautions by wearing hazmat suits as well as rubber gloves.

“Puppies,” Holland captioned the pics. Zendaya showed her support in the comments section, writing, “🫠🥺.”

Holland’s photos were reposted via the Battersea shelter’s Instagram Story as the organization thanked the pair for coming. “They loved you! Thanks for visiting,” read the message.

Although the couple tend to keep their romance low-key, both Holland and Zendaya occasionally share their sweetest moments with their fans.

In June, the Euphoria actress took to Instagram on Holland’s 27th birthday and posted an image of him posing on a beach while watching the sunset. At the time, she captioned the image with a heart-eye emoji.

Last month, Holland returned the favor on Zendaya’s 27th birthday by sharing adorable images of the two hanging out and walking their dogs together. He also posted an adorable picture of Zendaya giving the camera a thumbs up while wearing snorkeling gear. “My birthday girl,” he wrote.

Zendaya previously opened up about her personal life in her Elle cover story, published in August. “Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public,” she said. “I can’t not be a person and live my life and love the person I love. But also, I do have control over what I choose to share. It’s about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist. You can’t hide. That’s not fun, either. I am navigating it more than ever now.”

Holland, for his part, spoke about the decision to keep their relationship private during a November 2021 interview with GQ. “I’ve always been really adamant to keep my private life private, because I share so much of my life with the world anyway,” he said, noting that they felt “robbed” of their privacy.

The duo met in 2016 when they worked together in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Romance rumors swirled as they filmed the movie series, and the twosome were tight-lipped about their status until they were spotted kissing in a car in July 2021.

“Zendaya and Tom started off as really great friends and stayed that way for a long while before things turned romantic,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly after the pair’s relationship was confirmed, adding that the couple “work really well together because he makes her laugh and she really helps guide him through the world of celebrity.”