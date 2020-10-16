Not so fast! Harry Jowsey addressed the romance rumors surrounding him and Larsa Pippen after the two were spotted at dinner earlier this month.

“So, the craziest thing is in this moment, like, we all have friends, we all hang out, and we all go to dinner,” Jowsey, 23, said on the Thursday, October 15, episode of the “Let Me Finish” podcast. “But the craziest thing in this space, which I’m quickly realizing, is if I go to dinner with anyone and there’s photo taken, we’re automatically dating and expecting a child.”

The Too Hot to Handle alum explained that when he was photographed with Pippen, 46, on October 7, they weren’t alone. “There were five of us at that dinner so do the math on that,” he said.

Jowsey, who revealed he’s currently on a “sex ban,” added that Pippen is “great” and “she’s doing well” before noting that a romance between the two isn’t totally off the table.

“She’s a lovely human,” he said. “I’ve only just met her, so who knows what will happen?”

The reality star also admitted that he’s been “scouring” his DMs to try and find someone he wants to settle down with.

“I genuinely want someone that’s, like, standing on their two feet, like, entrepreneurial, like, doing their own thing, great sense of humor,” he explained. “I love people who are, like, creative and wanna go do stuff, whereas relationships that I’ve had in the past, they kind of rely heavily on me, which is fine, I don’t mind that, but I also like being surrounded by so many successful women. L.A. really just kind of changed my mindset on, kind of, like, what I’m after.”

The Australia native and the former Real Housewives of Miami star first sparked relationship rumors this month when they were seen looking cozy at Italian restaurant Il Pastaio in Beverly Hills.

Later in the evening, Pippen shared a video via her Instagram Story and revealed that she “called my friend Harry” for help after deciding she needed dance lessons.

Jowsey added: “We’re going to be doing salsa lessons” before they both teased, “Stay tuned!”

The pair are both recently single, with Jowsey breaking up with his Too Hot to Handle costar Francesca Farago in June, one year after they met filming the Netflix dating show in March 2019. During the show’s reunion special in May, he proposed to Farago, 26, with a Ring Pop.

Pippen, for her part, filed for divorce in 2018 from Scottie Pippen after 21 years of marriage. She shares four children with the retired NBA star, 55: sons Scotty Jr., 19, Preston, 18, and Justin, 15, and daughter Sophia, 12.