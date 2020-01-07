Topher-Grace-Is-‘So-Happy’-for-Wilmer-Valderrama-After-Engagement

That wedding show! Topher Grace cannot wait to celebrate his That ‘70s Show costar Wilmer Valderrama’s wedding now that he’s engaged to Amanda Pacheo.

“I’m so happy for him,” Grace, 41, told Us Weekly exclusively on Saturday, January 4, at the Art of Elysium Heaven Gala in Hollywood. “He’s such a terrific guy.”

Valderrama, 39, proposed to Pacheo, 28, Wednesday, on January 1, after eight months of dating. His former costar told Us he has been waiting for his pal to find the one for a while now.

“When you love someone that much, you want to see who they end up with, you know,” the Breakthrough actor told Us while attending the Art of Elysium Heaven Gala with his pregnant wife, Ashley Hinshaw. “Like, he was excited to meet Ashley.”

Grace previously told Us that the That ‘70s Show cast has a group text, and after Valderrama proposed, he revealed that he texted him right away to congratulate him on the news.

As for the actual wedding, Grace knows the NCIS star will throw one heck of a party. “Someone just brought up a wedding. I hadn’t thought about that. It’s gonna be the greatest wedding,” he said.

The New York native added: “I mean, not to put any pressure on it, but that guy knows how to have a good time.”

The former costars, who played Eric Forman and Fez on the Fox comedy for eight seasons from 1998 to 2006, haven’t had a ton of time to double-date, but Grace isn’t ruling it out in the future.

“We’ve had kids, so that’s been a … little bit further away now, but we’re excited to do it,” the BlacKkKlansman actor told Us on Saturday when talking about going out with Hinshaw, Valderrama and his new fiancée. “They’re gonna have to come to us though since we’re pregnant.”

Grace and his wife of over three years announced they were expecting their second child via Instagram on Sunday, January 5, after debuting her baby bump at the Art of Elysium event.

“When you try to do the ‘bump cup’ thing but you’re not really sure it worked🤷🏼‍♀️ #pregnant,” the True Blood alum captioned a photo of herself at the event cradling her small bump as Grace, 41, smiled at her.

The couple already have a 2-year-old daughter, Mabel, who they welcomed in November 2017.

Valderrama was first spotted with Pacheco in late April 2019. He previously dated Demi Lovato from 2010 to 2016 and had a brief romance with Minka Kelly shortly after.

With reporting by Carly Sloane