Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott Are On Fairly Icy Terms

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott are both moving on with new people, but their own dynamic has seen better days.

“They’re on fairly icy terms right now but trying to stay cordial,” an insider reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly, adding that McDermott, 56, isn’t on board with Spelling’s new romance. “He thinks Tori’s doing this for attention.”

Spelling, 50, was recently spotted making out with new boyfriend Ryan Cramer in Los Angeles. “Tori met Ryan through work several months ago and she thought he was very charming and handsome,” a source told Us earlier this month. “Tori is really excited about the new relationship and it doesn’t bother her that people say he looks a lot like Dean.”

A second insider tells Us that Spelling is “having a blast” with Cramer, who works in advertising. “Ryan makes her feel energized and happier than she’s been in a long time,” the source explains. “Things got so toxic with Dean, she was walking around in a fog.”

McDermott announced in June that he and Spelling had called it quits after 17 years of marriage. “It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways and start a new journey of our own,” he wrote via Instagram at the time. “We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time. We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this.”

Spelling and McDermott, who tied the knot in 2006, share five kids: Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6. McDermott also shares son Jack, 25, with ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace.

McDermott deleted the separation post soon after his initial upload, but he’s since been spotted with Lily Calo. The duo were photographed exchanging kisses at LAX airport in Los Angeles last month. Earlier this week, the twosome packed on the PDA during a coffee run in L.A.

“It became clear things were over with Tori, and one thing led to another,” an insider told Us last month, noting that McDermott and Calo, 32, met while working on a project together. A second source noted that McDermott and Spelling are “separated [so] Dean is free to date who he wants.”

For more on where Spelling and McDermott stand, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.