Tori Spelling refuses to let her drama with estranged husband Dean McDermott get her down.

“I believe in always looking forward and keeping your eye on the prize,” Spelling, 50, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, November 8. “But, this morning I took a pause for self-reflection. It’s important to look back once in a while and remind yourself how far you’ve come and what a badass you truly are.”

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum added “Strength” and “Live in the Moment” captions to her post.

Spelling’s social media upload featured a selfie of herself posing against a tree. The actress sported a white tank top and a nameplate necklace with her bicep tattoo on full display. Spelling’s ink reads, “Tout mon couer, tout ma vie.”

Spelling got the tattoo — which translates to “all my heart, all my life” from French — in 2016 as a matching piece of art with McDermott, now 56. The ink commemorated their 10th anniversary.

Since then, Spelling and McDermott’s relationship has gone through the wringer. McDermott, who wed Spelling in 2006, announced in June that the twosome had split after nearly two decades of marriage.

“It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways and start a new journey of our own,” McDermott wrote via Instagram at the time. “We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time. We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this.”

Spelling — who shares kids Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6, with McDermott — did not address the actor’s statement. McDermott deleted the post several hours later and a source subsequently told Us that the duo did not plan to divorce.

Nearly four months later, breakup speculation grew rampant after McDermott was spotted holding hands with Lily Calo. A second insider told Us in October that the romance between McDermott — who also shares son Jack, 25, with ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace — and Calo, 32, only began when he realized that “things were over with Tori.”

Spelling has also moved on, as she recently started to see advertising CEO Ryan Cramer after meeting through work.

Amid their new relationships, Spelling and McDermott are currently on “fairly icy terms” with one another, according to a third source who earlier this month claimed that McDermott doesn’t buy Spelling’s new romance.