Travis and Jason Kelce are lending their names to a good cause in Jason’s adopted hometown of Philadelphia.

The football superstars attended a Sunday, March 3, fundraiser for the late Brendan McDermott, an avid Philadelphia sports fan who died of colorectal cancer last year.

The Kelce brothers were pictured in hats to honor McDermott, as seen in a series of photos shared via Instagram by McDermott’s sister-in-law.

“I’ll just leave this here,” she wrote. “These two are awesome. I know brendan is smiling down right now.”

The fundraiser took place in Havertown, Pennsylvania, roughly 10 miles west of Philadelphia, where Jason, 36, has spent 13 years as a star center for the Eagles.

McDermott’s wife, Meghan, also expressed her appreciation for the Kelces’ support for her late husband. She joked via Instagram that, outside of their two children, the Eagles “were his next great loves of his life so it’s amazing to see one of his favorite players and his brother rock Team Rectify gear!”

In addition to taking pictures with McDermott’s family, Travis, 34, and Jason also posed with local members of the fire department, who were there to bolster the cause.

McDermott died at his home in Chestnut Hill, Pennsylvania, on May 21, 2023, after being diagnosed with stage IV colorectal cancer in November 2018.

Jason has been active in the Philadelphia charity scene for years, most expressly with his recent Christmas albums that have donated all proceeds to area charities.

In January, it was revealed that sales from last year’s A Philly Special Christmas Special raised over $3 million for various Philadelphia organizations.

The appearance capped a couple of whirlwind travel weeks for Travis, who flew to Sydney, Australia, on February 21 to support girlfriend Taylor Swift on her Eras Tour dates Down Under.

After two days supporting Swift in Sydney, Us Weekly exclusively revealed that Travis took off for a “boys weekend” in Las Vegas.

Once Travis touched down in Sin City, Swift wasn’t far from his mind, as he was seen dancing to her song “Love Story” at Wynn Las Vegas’ XS nightclub on February 24, with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in tow.

Travis was first seen in Philadelphia on Saturday, March 2, when barber Willis Orengo showed off the fresh haircut he had given the “New Heights” cohost.

“Not 1️⃣ Not 2️⃣ but 3️⃣ ❎ Super Bowl Champion !!! When Travis is tired of his own haircut he gets the @jvalanciunas 🤣😂🤣!!!” Orengo wrote via Instagram. “But all jokes aside I got the the big yeti clean 🧼 🥶🥶🥶🥶🥶 !!!”