Travis Kelce is kicking off his NFL offseason in style, starting with a fresh haircut.

“Not 1️⃣ Not 2️⃣ but 3️⃣ ❎ Super Bowl Champion !!! When Travis is tired of his own haircut he gets the @jvalanciunas 🤣😂🤣!!!” barber Willis Orengo wrote via Instagram on Saturday, March 2. “But all jokes aside I got the the big yeti clean 🧼 🥶🥶🥶🥶🥶 !!!”

Kelce, 34, jokingly replied that Orengo had given him “the Jonas cut,” referring to basketball player Jonas Valančiūnas.

Orengo added via Instagram comment, “You not tired of the Travis Kelce fade 😂🤣😂?”

Kelce has been known to rock a fade through the years, with many of his fans then going to their stylists and asking to replicate the NFL star’s mane.

“It’s absolutely ridiculous,” Kelce said during a February press conference ahead of the 2024 Super Bowl. “I got a good fade if you need it though. It’s a two on top and a nice high-to-mid fade with a taper in the back. I didn’t invent that. I just asked for it.”

The buzz cut style has long been associated with Black men before Kelce started asking for the ‘do. He typically gets his hair down by Kansas City-based barber Patrick Regan.

“Much love to all the guys who be having Travis clean,” Orengo wrote via his Instagram Story on Saturday. “Especially my @patty_cuts, that’s the home team!”

Regan often kept Kelce’s hair looking sharp during the NFL season, trimming it up before Kansas City Chiefs games. In that time, he’s also gotten to know Kelce’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift. (They started dating in summer 2023).

“Taylor is a super sweet person,” Regan said on the Thursday, February 29, episode of “The Tease” podcast. “She just seems like a girl I went to high school with. She’s a really nice person. Always interested in what you’re saying. It’s been a really cool year.”

Swift, 34, has also influenced Regan’s work with Kelce.

“I’ve been cutting Travis for six years. We’ve been doing the same thing every year. Same haircut,” Regan said. “Now [that] Taylor’s here, everything’s changed because she’s such an icon. Everything is drastically bigger.”

While Swift is a massive pop star, Kelce won his third Super Bowl championship last month. He is also one of the most accomplished tight ends in the league.