Travis Kelce’s barber, Patrick Regan, got real about how the NFL player’s relationship with Taylor Swift has changed all their lives “for the good.”

Regan, who is widely known as “Patty Cuts,” gushed over Swift, 34, during an appearance on “The Tease” podcast, revealing they’ve bonded over their shared birthplace of Pennsylvania.

“Taylor is a super sweet person,” Regan, who has been working with Kelce, 34, for six years, shared on Thursday, February 29.

The barber explained that since Swift is “from the Philly area too … we connected real well,” noting they’ve had “a lot to talk about” since she started dating the Kansas City Chiefs tight end in summer 2023.

“She just seems like a girl I went to high school with,” Regan said of Swift. “She’s a really nice person. Always interested in what you’re saying. It’s been a really cool year.”

Regan noted that Swift’s presence in Kelce’s life has also influenced the athlete’s hairstyle choices.

“I’ve been cutting Travis for six years. We’ve been doing the same thing every year. Same haircut,” Regan explained. “Now [that] Taylor’s here, everything’s changed because she’s such an icon. Everything is drastically bigger.”

The hairstylist added that he’s had to make changes to his safety protocols and hangouts as part of Kelce’s inner circle.

“Security is tighter when we go to games. We can’t go different places anymore. We used to just go and get dinner at places in Kansas City,” Regan revealed. “A lot of things have changed this year. But it’s really cool to see the changes for the good.”

Another positive is that the public has learned more about Kelce’s sweet side. “It’s really cool to see how much of [Travis’] personality everyone’s getting to see,” Regan said. “He’s one of the best guys in the world. Now the world is getting to see that.”

Kelce and Swift sparked romance speculation in summer 2023 when Kelce revealed he tried and failed to give the singer a friendship bracelet at the Kansas City stop of her Eras Tour.

The Grammy winner added fuel to the relationship rumors when she attended her first Chiefs game in September 2023. At the time, she was spotted talking with Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce. As the season went on, Swift popped up at 13 football games, including Super Bowl LVIII in February.

Swift flew from Tokyo to Las Vegas to see Travis and his teammates beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime. The twosome were photographed packing on the PDA — and making out on the dance floor — the rest of the weekend as they celebrated the victory in Sin City.

Once his season wrapped, Travis jetted off to Australia to support Swift on her Eras Tour in Sydney.

Regan, meanwhile, made headlines in December 2023 when he shared photos from a holiday party that Swift attended with Travis. One of his behind-the-scenes snaps showed the couple kissing in a bar.

“Thanks @taylorswift for the Pics of the Gameday Freshy for @killatrav 🙌🏼❤️,” he captioned the pics via Instagram. “I had an Amazing Time at Yesterdays Game 🏈.”