On the mend. Travis Barker announced that he fractured a toe days after ringing in his 47th birthday with wife Kourtney Kardashian.

“I broke my f–king toe,” the musician tweeted, 47, on Monday, November 21. Even though Barker didn’t offer more context on the health scare, he has been documenting his recovery process.

The Blink-182 drummer took to his Instagram Story that same day to share his X-ray, which showed a fracture in the fourth toe on his left foot. In another snap, Barker offered a glimpse at a brace being put on his foot at the hospital. He also posted a video of him practicing in his studio shortly after the incident.

Barker’s injury comes one week after he traveled to Tennessee with Kardashian, 43, to celebrate his special day.

“I am beyond grateful for the day you were born. Happy birthday to the husband of my dreams, my soulmate @travisbarker 🖤 you have changed my life forever. ❤️,” the reality star wrote via Instagram on November 14 in a tribute to her husband.

Barker later uploaded photos from the couple’s sweet getaway, writing via Instagram, “Spent my Birthday in Tennessee 🥳.” The social media upload included pics of the band member rock climbing, sharing a kiss with the Poosh founder and enjoying a family hike.

The pair were joined by Barker’s kids — whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler — Landon, 19, and daughter Alabama, 16. He is also a father figure to Atiana, 23 — who Moakler, 47, shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya. All three children appeared to be on the trip with Barker and Kardashian.

Earlier this year, Barker made headlines when he was hospitalized with pancreatitis. After being discharged, the California native opened up about how he developed “excruciating pain” following a routine endoscopy with Kardashian.

“During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube,” he wrote via Instagram in July. “This resulted in severe, life-threatening pancreatitis. I am so very, very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better.”

The Hulu personality, who married Barker in May, also addressed the “scary and emotional week” for the family. “Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change. Travis and I went in for a routine endoscopy together and he ended up with severe, life-threatening pancreatitis,” she shared in her own Instagram statement that same day. “I am so grateful to God for healing my husband, for all of your prayers for him and for us, for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support.”