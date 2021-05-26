Travis Barker‘s past with Kim Kardashian recently resurfaced amid his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian, but according to a source, the eldest Kardashian sibling was “aware” of his remarks about her sister before they started dating.

“It wasn’t a dealbreaker,” the insider reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us. “Ultimately Kourtney loves Travis and is pushing it aside. Kourtney and Travis are still obsessed with each other and going strong.”

The Blink-182 drummer’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler claimed earlier this month that she “caught” Barker “having an affair” with Kim, 40, before their 2008 divorce. The musician, for his part, denied having any romantic relationship with the KKW Beauty CEO in his 2015 book — but admitted to “secretly checking” her out while he was hanging out with her then-BFF Paris Hilton.

“We went to dinner, we went to lunch. You might think I would be doing the worst things with this girl because of her tapes, but it was the exact opposite of any other encounter I’ve had with a woman: with Kim, I wanted to be nothing but a gentleman to her. It was so weird,” he wrote in Can I Say: Living Large, Cheating Death, and Drums, Drums, Drums.

While promoting the book, Barker told Us at the time, “How could you not stare at Kim? Mind you, I enjoyed hanging out with Paris, but I love curvy girls. Kim was eye candy. I was in no way disrespectful to Paris, but I couldn’t keep my eyes off Kim.”

Moakler, who shares son Landon, 17, and daughter Alabama, 15, with Barker, meanwhile, insisted to Us that her ex-husband is “100 percent” lying about not getting together with Kim in the past.

“We were working on our marriage and trying to heal through that affair, that infidelity, [but] he continued to [work with her],” she claimed. “And then I received all the text messages and the other third parties kind of let me know. It’s something I was well aware of.”

When asked why she thinks he’s lying, Moakler said, “He is dating her sister now, so I think that would be really weird.”

Barker and Kourtney, 42, have been publicly linked since early 2021 after being friends for years.

“Kourtney is so smitten with Travis, and everyone around them loves them as a couple,” a source told Us in March. “She’s spending time with his kids; he’s spending time with her kids.”

The Poosh founder shares Mason, 11, daughter Penelope, 8, and son Reign, 6, with ex Scott Disick.

