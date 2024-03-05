Landon Barker, Travis Barker‘s son, discussed his experience living with Tourette syndrome.

Landon, 20, took to TikTok on Monday, March 4, to respond to a comment asking whether he was diagnosed with the disorder, saying, “Hi guys! I figured I’d speak on this eventually. But yeah, I actually do have very, very minor Tourette’s.”

The musician recalled being diagnosed when he was a child.

“I’ve had it since I can remember, like preschool,” Landon added. “I remember exactly ’cause a teacher used to accuse me of rolling my eyes at her. Because one of the tics was like that. It was like a weird thing I do with my eyes.”

According to Mayo Clinic, Tourette syndrome is a neurological disorder that “involves repetitive movements or unwanted sounds” that can’t be easily controlled. Landon noted in the video that his “more common” tics include head jerking or certain jaw movements.

“Yeah, it really just acts up in nervous situations and nerve-racking environments for me,” he concluded. “But I thought I’d just share because why not?”

In response to the candid social media post, Landon received an outpouring of support in the comments section.

“Thanks for sharing Landon!!” wrote a fan. Meanwhile, a second commentator said they “never noticed,” adding, “Thx for keeping it real with us.”

Landon, who is the son of Travis, 48, and Shanna Moakler, has also used social media to offer a glimpse into his life. Last month, Landon made headlines when he announced his split from girlfriend Charli D’Amelio after more than one year of dating.

“Hey everyone, I would like to let you guys know that Charli and I are no longer together,” Landon wrote via Instagram Story in February. “We broke up to focus on ourselves.”

Landon clarified that he and D’Amelio, 19, were on good terms, adding, “We are still friends and have so much love for each other. I am incredibly grateful for the time we shared and hope you can respect our decisions. Thank you, love you all so much.”

The couple were originally linked in June 2022 when they were publicly spotted spending time together. After making their relationship Instagram official, D’Amelio opened up about how she met Landon at the right time.

“What happened is [that] for these past two years, I’ve put what everyone thinks of me above my own happiness and this was the first time that I really listened to my heart,” she said on the “BFFs” podcast in October 2022. “If that creates drama for other people, that’s theirs to deal with. I’m happy. He’s happy and that’s really all to it.”

Landon, meanwhile, later discussed his and D’Amelio’s decision to keep their romance out of the spotlight.

“We were never really a social media couple on purpose,” Landon explained on The Zach Sang Show in September 2023. “I feel like a lot of people thought that we were. … In relationships, no matter what, if it’s authentic you don’t have to post it. We weren’t really posting each other. We were still seeing each other all the time.”

He continued: “I’m not just going to post something … to please people. I’m going to post it when I want to post it. I’m not posting it for other people, I’m posting it because I like the photo. I’m not posting it for our relationship — for our relationship to get views.”

One month later, the pair revealed on The D’Amelio Show that they had briefly split earlier that year. D’Amelio has been spotted with music producer Zack Bia since officially calling it quits with Landon.