Charli D’Amelio and boyfriend Landon Barker hit a rough patch in Us Weekly‘s exclusive sneak peek of The D’Amelio Show season 3 finale.

In a clip from the Wednesday, October 18, episode ­— titled “Not as Picture Perfect as it Seemed” — Charli, 19, reveals she and Landon, 20, briefly called it quits.

“I don’t really know how I feel. I feel a little naive and I feel stupid for knowing all of the arguments and all of the stuff that was going on and bragging about how perfect he is,” Charli explains. “I don’t think that I did something wrong. And I think in a lot of these situations that have happened that I still end up apologizing and I feel guilty, but I’m not perfect. And I know that.”

Charli lays alongside her sister, Dixie D’Amelio, and mom Heidi D’Amelio as they discuss what went down.

“We need to stop bringing these boys on vacations and treating them and, like, start doing that for our girlfriends,” Dixie, 21, says.

In a preview for Wednesday’s two episodes, Charli admits she and Landon were “fighting every single night” while on vacation. As the tension rises between them, Charli can be heard saying, “So, Landon and I just broke up.” The preview ends with Dixie comforting her sister during their joint confessional.

They’ve since reconciled, and according to Charli, “it’s very normal to have rocky steps” in a relationship.

“Now, we’re obviously at such a great point together and it’s all amazing,” she told Us Weekly exclusively ahead of the season 3 premiere. “Sometimes you take out your frustrations on the wrong people and you just need to know that when you choose to have someone in your life as much as we are in each other’s, it’s important to be … levelheaded for them and help them make sure that they know what they’re worth and so proud. Those little extra things that I think we do now that maybe we weren’t doing for a while and it’s just gotten so much better.”

Charli and Landon first sparked romance rumors in June 2022 when she was spotted leaving his Los Angeles concert. A source told Us Weekly at the time that the couple were staying “low-key” but were “having fun and getting to know each other.”

The pair went Instagram official the following month when Charli shared a photo of her and Landon kissing. Breakup rumors swirled in December 2022, but the duo were quick to shut down the speculation while celebrating their anniversary with sweet tributes.

Despite the widespread rumors about their status — and their brief breakup — Landon confirmed on The Zach Sang Show last month that he and Charli are still together.

“We were never really a social media couple on purpose,” he explained. “I feel like a lot of people thought that we were. … In relationships, no matter what, if it’s authentic you don’t have to post it. We weren’t really posting each other. We were still seeing each other all the time.”

He continued, “I’m not just going to post something … to please people. I’m going to post it when I want to post it. I’m not posting it for other people, I’m posting it because I like the photo. I’m not posting it for our relationship — for our relationship to get views.”

New episodes of The D’Amelio Show release via Hulu on Wednesdays.