Landon Barker and Charli D’Amelio have called it quits after one year of dating.

“Hey everyone, I would like to let you guys know that Charli and I are no longer together,” Barker, 20, wrote via Instagram Story on Wednesday, February 7. “We broke up to focus on ourselves.”

Travis Barker’s son, who is pursuing a music career of his own, noted that he and D’Amelio, 19, remain on good terms, adding, “We are still friends and have so much love for each other. I am incredibly grateful for the time we shared and hope you can respect our decisions. Thank you, love you all so much.”

The TikTok sensation has yet to publicly address the split. The couple were initially linked in June 2022.. A source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time that Landon and D’Amelio were staying “low-key” but were “having fun and getting to know each other.”

One month later, Landon and D’Amelio made their relationship Instagram official. The Dancing With the Stars season 31 winner later opened up about how she met Barker at the right time.

“What happened is [that] for these past two years, I’ve put what everyone thinks of me above my own happiness and this was the first time that I really listened to my heart,” she said on the “BFFs” podcast in October 2022. “If that creates drama for other people, that’s theirs to deal with. I’m happy. He’s happy and that’s really all to it.”

Charli’s sister, Dixie D’Amelio, recalled encouraging her to make a move.

“When it happened, I set it up. I just saw him and was like, ‘Why don’t you talk to Landon? He seems like a nice kid. Your type, I guess,’” Dixie shared. “And I didn’t think any more of it, I was being a good older sister.”

Landon also discussed his and Charli’s decision to keep their relationship out of the spotlight.

“We were never really a social media couple on purpose,” Landon explained on The Zach Sang Show in September 2023. “I feel like a lot of people thought that we were. … In relationships, no matter what, if it’s authentic you don’t have to post it. We weren’t really posting each other. We were still seeing each other all the time.”

He continued: “I’m not just going to post something … to please people. I’m going to post it when I want to post it. I’m not posting it for other people, I’m posting it because I like the photo. I’m not posting it for our relationship — for our relationship to get views.”

The twosome revealed in an October 2023 episode of The D’Amelio Show that they had briefly split that May. They got back together weeks later.

“I don’t really know how I feel. I feel a little naive and I feel stupid for knowing all of the arguments and all of the stuff that was going on and bragging about how perfect he is,” Charli detailed in the episode. “I don’t think that I did something wrong. And I think in a lot of these situations that have happened that I still end up apologizing and I feel guilty, but I’m not perfect. And I know that.”

Charli exclusively told Us that it is “very normal to have rocky steps” in a relationship.

“Now, we’re obviously at such a great point together and it’s all amazing,” she shared that same month. “Sometimes you take out your frustrations on the wrong people and you just need to know that when you choose to have someone in your life as much as we are in each other’s, it’s important to be … levelheaded for them and help them make sure that they know what they’re worth and so proud. Those little extra things that I think we do now that maybe we weren’t doing for a while and it’s just gotten so much better.”