Travis Kelce proved he’s always game for a friendship bracelet swap.

“I’m not doing pictures right now, man. It’s nice to meet you, though,” Kelce, 34, said in a TikTok shared by ESPN on Sunday, May 5, while at the 2024 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix race.

As Kelce continued walking, he was stopped by a voice who said they had “some friendship bracelets.” Without skipping a beat, Kelce accepted the gesture and replied, “Oh, you’re too kind. Thank you very much. I wish I had one to give you back.”

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end has been known to join in on the fun of swapping jewelry with fans even before he began dating Taylor Swift in summer 2023. (Fans of Swift, 34, are known for exchanging friendship bracelets during the pop star’s performances as a reference to the lyrics of her Midnights track “You’re On Your Own Kid.”)

Kelce and Swift’s romance, after all, began when the NFL star declared that he was unable to give the Grammy winner a friendship bracelet with his number on it during her Eras Tour show in July 2023.

“Well, I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” Travis said during an episode of his and brother Jason Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast at the time. “So I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”

After Jason, 36, asked what the bracelet was made of, Travis explained his intention. “I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it,” he said.

When Jason teasingly asked his brother if he was referring to the number on his Chiefs jersey, 87, Travis laughed, replying, “You know which [number].”

By September of that year, Swift was seen cheering on Travis as the Chiefs took on the Chicago Bears. She went on to attend 13 of his NFL games during the 2023-2024 season, including Super Bowl LVIII in February, which the Chiefs won.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” Swift recalled during her TIME magazine interview in December 2023, noting that they “started hanging out right after that.”