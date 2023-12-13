Travis Kelce‘s streak of shouting out Taylor Swift on his podcast is still going strong.

Kelce, 34, made a small nod to Swift, also 34, on the Wednesday, December 13, episode of his “New Heights” podcast with brother Jason Kelce while recapping the week’s “new news.” Jason, 36, revealed that he and Travis have the “top-selling jerseys in the United Kingdom.”

Travis dropped his trademark “Alright nah” before Jason teased, “Lotta Swifties over there in the U.K.?”

“Gotta be,” Travis replied. “[That’s the] only reasonable solution for all this.”

Jason, meanwhile, theorized that fans overseas who are less familiar with American football might be mixing up the two brothers. “They’re all Kylie Kelce fans,” Travis quipped, referring to his sister-in-law. “Shout-out to Kylie, shout-out to Taylor.”

Some listeners expected Travis to acknowledge Swift’s birthday on the episode — which dropped the day she turned 34 — but he didn’t reference their romance at length.

Swift previously broke her silence on her relationship with Travis in her TIME cover story, which was published online on December 6. “This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” she teased, referring to a July episode of “New Heights” in which Travis revealed that he wanted to give Swift a friendship bracelet when he attended The Eras Tour in Kansas City that month.

While the twosome didn’t meet at the concert — Travis was famously “butthurt” about the missed connection — Swift told TIME that they “started hanging out right after” the podcast shout-out. “We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other,” she continued.

Swift was spotted at her first Kansas City Chiefs game in September, but she clarified that she and Travis were already “a couple” by then. “I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date,” she added.

The pair’s relationship has been a hot topic for sports fans and Swifties alike over the past three months as Swift has made appearances at both home and away Chiefs games. Travis, meanwhile, flew to Argentina in November to support Swift on the international leg of The Eras Tour.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” Swift told the magazine. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”

Travis has been vocal about the duo’s romance on his podcast and in NFL press conferences, previously teasing that he “brought all this attention” on himself by name-dropping Swift in the first place.

“I’m the one that … did the whole friendship bracelet thing and told everybody how butthurt I was that I didn’t get to meet Taylor,” he said on “New Heights” in September, calling Swift “ballsy” for showing up to Arrowhead Stadium to see him play. “What’s real is that it is my personal life and I want to respect both of our lives.”

At the time, Travis noted that he wanted to respect Swift’s privacy and told listeners he “sure as hell enjoyed” seeing her cheering him on from the stadium’s VIP suite. “So everything moving forward, I think me talking about sports and saying ‘alright now’ will have to be kinda where I keep it,” he added.

Travis’ relationship has put an even bigger spotlight on his family, including parents Ed and Donna Kelce. Jason, 36, didn’t hesitate to stir the pot before his younger brother’s romance was confirmed, but he admitted to feeling concerned about the heightened level of attention.

“It’s certainly been weird. … On one hand, I’m happy for my brother that he seems to be in a relationship that he’s excited about [and] that he is genuine about,” Jason explained to NBC Sports in October. “But there’s another end of it where it’s like, ‘Man, this is a lot.'”