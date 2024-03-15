Travis Kelce truly had the best night at the Oscars.

“Cord [Jefferson] said he was gonna write a movie during covid then all this happened,” producer Tommy Alter wrote via Instagram on Thursday, March 14.

Alter shared a slew of new photos from the 96th Academy Awards, including a snap of American Fiction writer and director Jefferson, 42, and Kelce, 34, together at an afterparty. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end looked dapper in a black suit with a silver choker and bracelet as he held up Jefferson’s own hardware: an Oscar statue.

Jefferson took home the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay at the Sunday, March 10, ceremony.

“I felt so much joy making this movie, and I want other people to experience that joy,” Jefferson noted in his victory speech. “The next Martin Scorsese is out there. The next Greta is out there — both Gretas [Lee and Gerwig]. They just want a shot, and we can give them one. Thank you to everyone who worked on this movie for trusting a 40-year-old Black guy who had never directed before.”

While Alter and Jefferson attended the Oscars at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre, Kelce was not present at the ceremony. He was, however, reportedly at Madonna’s ultra-exclusive afterparty with his girlfriend, Taylor Swift. British Vogue reported that the couple stopped by the Gucci-sponsored event that notoriously has a photography ban.

Kelce and Swift, also 34, have been dating since summer 2023 after a missed connection at her Eras Tour stop in Kansas City that July. They took their romance public in September 2023 when she went to her first Chiefs football game.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” Swift told TIME in a December 2023 profile. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”

Swift later attended 12 more of Kelce’s games, including Super Bowl LVIII in February. After watching the Chiefs win their second consecutive Lombardi Trophy, Kelce returned the favor to support her on the international leg of the Eras Tour.

Swift wrapped the Australian and Asian legs earlier this month, and now the pair are in their “nesting” era at her L.A. residence.

“They’re focused on rest and recuperation and relaxing at home and having low-key and chill time together,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this week. “They are enjoying movie nights in her home theater, catching up on films and shows they’ve missed.”