Travis Kelce is fully committed to Taylor Swift.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, appeared on a Wednesday, August 28, panel that was moderated by Mitch Holthus, the team’s play-by-play announcer. Joking, Holthus, 67, asked Kelce, “Do you love me more than Taylor?”

“Maybe not,” Kelce replied as the audience laughed along with Holthus.

Currently, Kelce is focused on his NFL commitments ahead as the Chiefs prepare for their first game of the new season on Thursday, September 5. It is certainly possible that Swift, 34, will attend and cheer him on alongside his brother, Jason Kelce, and mom, Donna Kelce. In the previous season, in which the Chiefs won the Super Bowl, the pop superstar attended many of his home and away games, sparking friendships with the athletes and their families.

While Travis’ work duties have ramped up, he has still managed to make time to see his equally busy girlfriend of nearly one year. He and Swift, who recently wrapped the European leg of her Eras Tour, reunited after weeks apart at her Watch Hill, Rhode Island, mansion for a star-studded party on Saturday, August 24. The guest list included Jason, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid.

Meanwhile, Travis has been making moves that extend his career beyond football. He and Jason, 36, have signed a nine-figure deal with podcast studio Wondery for the rights to their popular “New Heights” podcast, which launched in 2022. It exploded in popularity over the last year thanks in part to Travis’ high-profile romance with Swift, whom he often talks about on the show.

The Kelces kicked off the third season of “New Heights” on Wednesday, August 28, with guest Adam Sandler, who confirmed that Travis will appear in Happy Gilmore 2.

“We were talking about you playing my son while we were writing it, literally, like, six months ago,” Sandler revealed. “We were like, imagine if Travis was my first baby, how funny that would be. Just a bad ass.”

Instead, Travis will be playing himself and to prepare for his cameo, he’s been practicing his version of Happy Gilmore’s golf swing.

During the episode, some Swifties swear that they heard Swift’s cat “meow” in the background. Neither Travis nor his brother addressed the alleged purring during the episode, remaining absorbed in their conversation.

“Not the ‘MEOW’ in the background. Travis letting one of the cats have its podcast debut,” one Swiftie remarked via X.

For the record, Travis and Jason do not own cats, though Jason’s wife, Kylie Kelce, has tried to persuade her husband to adopt one. Swift, however, is the proud owner of felines Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson and Benjamin Button.

