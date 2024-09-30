Travis Kelce previously weighed in on whether he needed his girlfriend cheering for him from the stands at every NFL game.

“If you’re dating a professional athlete I do not believe, at least for me, that you need to go to all the games,” Kelce, 34, said in a resurfaced video clip from 2016.

Kelce pointed to the lengthy NFL schedule as a reason for skipping games. “I mean, there’s eight home games, eight away games, plus playoffs,” he explained.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end explained that he extended the same line of reasoning toward his friends and family. “I don’t even expect my parents and my friends to make every single game,” he said.

The interview clip began circulating after Kelce’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift, was noticeably absent from the past two Chiefs games. Both matchups were away, with the Chiefs traveling to Atlanta before making their way to Los Angeles.

During the 2023-24 NFL season, Swift, 34, supported Kelce at several of his NFL games across the country — including to Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII, which the Chiefs won. The following season, Swift stepped out to attend the Chiefs’ season opener at Arrowhead Stadium. She also made an appearance at the stadium when the Chiefs played the Cincinnati Bengals.

“Taylor has come to love football and is really excited the season is back,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “She’s loved being around the football community. It’s a reprieve from work for her, and Travis is excited she’s fully ingrained in his world.”

Swift is currently on a brief hiatus from her worldwide Eras Tour. The last leg of her tour kicks off in October, making stops in Miami, New Orleans, Indianapolis and Toronto before the show’s December conclusion in Vancouver.

During her break from tour, Swift has been soaking up time with Kelce. The pair, who began dating in summer 2023, went on a romantic getaway with their pals to her Rhode Island home in August. They have since held numerous date nights in New York City, including attending Karen Elson and Lee Foster’s wedding at Electric Lady Studios earlier this month.

While Swift and Kelce navigate their professional and personal lives, the insider told Us that the couple is “very committed and serious about their future.” The source added earlier this month, “Taylor is ready for the next era of her life. She knows it will be special.”

The Chiefs are set to take on the New Orleans Saints on October 7.