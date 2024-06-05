Travis Kelce will give an inside look at his life in an upcoming sit-down interview.

“How does the life you’re living right now compare to the life you imagined?” ABC reporter Will Reeve asked Kelce, 34, in the preview for their Good Morning America interview, set to air on Thursday, June 6.

Kelce responded, saying, “Living the dream, baby,” offering two thumbs up.

A voiceover further teased the conversation between Reeve, 31, and Kelce.

“What’s Travis Kelce want you to know?” the voiceover said. “He’s got a lot going on.”

While the teaser didn’t offer any more details about what will be discussed during the interview, a photo of Kelce with girlfriend Taylor Swift was shown onscreen. It’s safe to assume that their relationship will be brought up at some point.

Kelce and Swift, 34, took their relationship public in September 2023, and have been making various public appearances together ever since. Both Kelce and Swift have supported each other’s careers in the public eye. Swift has been seen cheering on her man during various Kansas City Chiefs football games while Kelce has traveled to various countries to attend the Eras Tour.

Initially, Kelce was open when it came to sharing details about his relationship with Swift, but it seems the athlete has scaled things back. However, reporters — and other celebrities — are still trying to get details from the football star.

“Hey, Travis, real talk. It’s just us guys here,” comedian Jason Sudeikis said during a skit shown at the Big Slick Celebrity Weekend in Missouri Saturday, June 1. “When are you gonna make an honest woman out of [her]?”

Kelce had a rather subtle reaction, laughing at the Saturday Night Live alum.

Sudeikis continued his joke by saying that Swift “doesn’t need to be working anymore,” before referencing Chiefs player Harrison Butker’s controversial comments about women during a recent commencement speech. “I know your kicker agrees with me. He gets it,” Sudeikis added.

Kelce eventually put an end to the jokes. “Guys, you’re really pushing it,” he said.

While Kelce was putting a stop to the conversation surrounding her romance, Swift made a subtle nod to their relationship during an Eras Tour concert in Lyon, France, on Sunday, June 2.

Swift performed “Fifteen” from her 2008 album Fearless and had quite the reaction to a line in the song’s bridge.

“In your life, you’ll do things greater than dating the boy on the football team,” she sang.

Social media videos of the moment showed Swift smiling and blushing as the crowd screamed along while she sang the line, which has taken on a whole new meaning since she got together with Kelce.