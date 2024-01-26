There are no NFL players in Kayla Nicole’s future. Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend has revealed that she’s officially “out of the athlete stage” when it comes to dating.

“I would love to just date someone that — I do think that I’m attracted to men in positions of power, I do think that those types of men are attracted to me,” Nicole, 32, revealed during the Wednesday, January 24, episode of the “Behind the Likes” podcast. “So, I would love to date an executive of a record label or a movie producer.”

Instead of supporting an athlete on the field, Nicole would like to sit with her boyfriend on date night, “courtside at a Laker game,” for example. “That’s my kind of guy,” she added. “I don’t really need to go to any more sporting events because I have a jersey on with somebody’s name on the back.”

Nicole dated Kelce, 34, on and off for nearly five years from 2017 to 2022. Their relationship kicked off after Nicole messaged the Kansas City Chiefs tight end on social media.

“Slid into that thang like it was third base, idk baseball so not sure that’s the best analogy, but ya,” she revealed via Instagram in 2022. “Anywho … lesson here is making the first move might be your best move sis.”

The duo faced a rocky road near the end of their romance amid speculation that Kelce never paid for bills or dates while they were together. He denied the reports in early 2023, telling fans, “Don’t buy into that s–t.”

Nicole later shared insight into her and Kelce’s breakup, revealing to People in October 2023 that she had experienced a “major breakup and major life change” the prior year. While she didn’t name Kelce, the model alluded to the split allowing her to devote more attention to her mental health. (Kelce has since moved on with Taylor Swift.)

“I had lost a substantial amount of weight within a very short amount of time. I wasn’t sleeping, I wasn’t eating. I was really abusing melatonin to sleep at night,” Nicole shared at the time. “I started going to therapy and quickly realized, ‘OK, it’s one thing to be physically fit, but it’s another thing to be mentally fit.’ You could be in the best shape of your life, but mentally, if you are not a healthy person, it’s not going to feel good.”

While she’s not interested in dating athletes anymore, Nicole made headlines in November 2023 for thirsting over Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

“Fly eagles fly,” she captioned an X video at the time, zooming in on Hurts. When replying to commenters, Nicole added, “Y’all have eyes too. 😂.”

Hurts, 25, never publicly addressed Nicole’s comments. He has been romantically linked to Bryonna “Bry” Burrows since early 2023.