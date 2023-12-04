Travis Kelce‘s ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole may be doubling down on her support for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Nicole took to Instagram Stories on Sunday, December 3, to share footage from her trip to Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia to watch the Eagles vs. the San Francisco 49ers. After enjoying Truly Hard Seltzers in the van with friends, including Paloma Adams (the girlfriend of 49ers offensive lineman Trent Williams), Nicole posted clips from the box at the stadium.

While she sat with San Fran fans, including Adams and 49ers tight end George Kittle’s wife, Claire Kittle, Nicole wore neutral colors, opting for a leather jacket, jeans and Los Angeles Dodgers hat.

Late last month, Nicole made headlines for seemingly shooting her shot with Eagles star — and Travis’ brother Jason Kelce‘s teammate — Jalen Hurts. She posted on X (formerly Twitter) about Hurts, responding to a video of the quarterback at an NBA game. “Fly eagles fly,” she wrote before quickly following up in a second tweet, “Y’all have eyes too. 😂.”

Hurts, who is currently linked to Bryonna “Bry” Burrows, didn’t reply to the message.

Nicole dated Travis on and off for five years until they pulled the plug in 2022. Shortly after the Kansas City Chiefs tight end started dating Taylor Swift earlier this year, Nicole told People she was channeling her energy into fitness.

“Just full transparency, I went through this major breakup, major life change, and I had lost a substantial amount of weight within a very short amount of time. I wasn’t sleeping, I wasn’t eating. I was really abusing melatonin to sleep at night,” she told the outlet. “I started going to therapy and quickly realized, OK, it’s one thing to be physically fit, but it’s another thing to be mentally fit. You could be in the best shape of your life, but mentally, if you are not a healthy person, it’s not going to feel good.”

As Swift started to attend more Chiefs games, she became friends with quarterback Patrick Mahomes‘ wife, Brittany Mahomes. Nicole subsequently raised eyebrows for unfollowing both Patrick and Brittany on social media.

“I do think it’s important to publicly address this because I did publicly unfollow people. The reality is I know these people in real life. And so, in real life, I’ve communicated to these people why I’ve had to publicly make the decisions that I made,” she told People. “To everyone it’s like, ‘Oh, you broke up a year ago,’ and that meant it’s like a light switch, you turn it on and off and everything goes dead and black and you don’t ever speak to anyone ever again. That’s not reality. I have ongoing relationships with all parties involved.”

Nicole added that she spoke to Brittany before hitting the unfollow button.

“She knows that I love her,” Nicole added. “That’s a lot of history and friendship there, that doesn’t change overnight. But publicly, because things are happening so quickly and so publicly, I have to protect myself. That’s really all that is. The love is still there.”

Brittany’s bond with Swift, meanwhile, proved to be stronger than ever as they attended the Chiefs vs. the Green Bay Packers game on Sunday in Wisconsin. Both Travis’ Chiefs and Jason’s Eagles lost their respective games.