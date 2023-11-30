Travis Kelce’s Kayla Nicole is ready to start a new chapter after unfollowing Brittany and Patrick Mahomes on social media.

“Friendship breakups are tough. But it’s a part [sic] of life,” Nicole, 32, wrote during an Instagram Story Q&A on Wednesday, November 29. “People are sometimes only meant to be in your life for a season.”

She continued: “Give yourself time and permission to grieve — because losing that bond can be heartbreaking. But also, acknowledge the bounty and beauty of friendships that you still have. Shift your focus from what you’ve lost to what you have maintained, and even more exciting — the new friendships you will forge in time.”

Last month, Nicole explained her decision to “publicly unfollow” Brittany and Patrick, both 28, after years of being close friends with the couple. “The reality is I know these people in real life,” she told People on October 25. “And so, in real life, I’ve communicated to these people why I’ve had to publicly make the decisions that I made.”

Related: Who Is NFL Player Travis Kelce's Ex-Girlfriend? Meet Kayla Nicole Kayla Nicole is known for many roles: she’s a journalist, model, host, influencer, and Kansas City Chief’s tight end Travis Kelce’s girlfriend — or at least, she used to be. For five years, Kelce and Nicole fought to maintain their relationship. Sadly, they called it quits as of 2022. They’ve split and reunited in the […]

Nicole, who dated Kelce, 34, on and off from 2017 to 2022, hit the unfollow button not long after Brittany became friends with Kelce’s new girlfriend, Taylor Swift. Swift, 33, has been romantically connected to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end since September.

Earlier this month, Swift hosted an NFL viewing party attended by Brittany and fellow Chiefs spouses Paige Buechele (wife of the team’s former backup QB Shane Buechele) and Lyndsay Bell (wife of tight end Blake Bell) on November 5.

“Taylor is loving her newfound friendships with the other wives and girlfriends of Travis’ teammates,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly days later. “She appreciates that they know how to have fun just like she does and she loves cheering Travis and the Chiefs on alongside all of them.”

Related: How Hollywood Is Reacting to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Relationship It seems as if (almost) all of Hollywood and the NFL are in need of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce friendship bracelets. Ever since Kelce tried to meet Swift at one of her Eras Tour performances in July 2023 — he wanted to give her a friendship bracelet with his number on it, but she had […]

As Swift and Kelce’s romance continues to make headlines, Nicole has been candid about how her and the athlete’s split affected her mental health. “I felt like s— and I was sad, and I was having a hard time getting out of bed,” she recalled in an interview with People last month. “It got to the point where I was like, ‘OK, what else can I possibly do?’ So, I started going to therapy.”

Though she didn’t directly mention Kelce and Swift’s relationship, Nicole noted that therapy has helped her deal with her ex’s newfound popularity. “Had I not done that, I don’t know how I would be reacting in the moment right now. No clue,” she added.

She also wishes she could tell her past self to “buckle the f—k up” for the publicity surrounding Kelce’s love life. “You thought the worst had already come, but buckle up and take all of the tools right now and put them in your bag because you’re going to need them,” she stated.

Now, Nicole seemingly has a new crush on Philadelphia Eagles QB (and teammate of Travis’ brother, Jason Kelce) Jalen Hurts. “Fly eagles fly,” she wrote via X (formerly Twitter) alongside a reposted video of Hurts, 25, at an NBA game on Monday, November 27. After fans teased her flirty post in the comments, she jokingly replied, “Y’all have eyes too 😂.”