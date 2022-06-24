So steamy! Travis Scott subtly paid tribute to his longtime girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, and the throwback Playboy photoshoot they did together before he swiftly deleted the memory.

The “Highest in the Room” rapper, 31, posted an Instagram Story video on Thursday, June 23, in which he marveled over a framed photo of the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, during her nude photo shoot for the media brand. In the snap, Jenner cuddled up to her beau as she wore only a cowboy hat. (Scott, for his part, posed shirtless and wore a pair of jeans.)

To follow Instagram’s community guidelines, Scott — who shares daughter Stormi, 4, and a baby boy, 4 months, with the reality star — placed a cowboy emoji over his partner’s backside.

While the Texas native quickly deleted his Story, the sultry 8-page magazine spread made headlines amid its September 2019 publication.

“I never thought that I would pose for Playboy, but I love the new covers,” the Kardashians star, who gave birth to the pair’s second child in February, told Scott during her Playboy interview. “I love what Playboy is doing right now creatively, and when you presented me with the idea—that you would be behind the cover and creative direction and be in control of the images — I thought it was a perfect fit because I trust you and your vision.”

The photo shoot, helmed by photographer Sasha Samsonova, showcased a loved-up Jenner and Scott, who have been dating on and off since 2017.

“The priority has been about taking care of the kids,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly last month, noting the Life of Kylie alum “goes back and forth” about the idea of eventually getting married. “Keeping things between themselves calm and chilled and setting up boundaries that will give them the best chance of staying together in the long term.”

The insider, revealing the pair are “happy and chill” at the moment, added: “She does like her independence but can’t imagine herself long term with anyone other than Travis.”

The “Sicko Mode” musician previously gushed over his love earlier this month, praising her cooking skills.

“Shawty in here throwing that ass down,” Scott wrote via Instagram Story on Sunday, June 19, alongside a since-deleted snap of the Kendall + Kylie designer cooking dinner for the family of four.

Jenner, for her part, praised her beau on Sunday, captioning her own Instagram tribute: “Happy father’s day daddyyyyy we love you!”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!