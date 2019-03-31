Getting to his head? Tristan Thompson seemingly felt the wrath of Khloé Kardashian supporters as he choked on two free throws while being booed by a crowd at the Staples Center during the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Los Angeles Clippers game on Saturday, March 30.

In multiple social media videos posted by attendees at the sporting event, the 28-year-old athlete missed both shots in the fourth quarter as he was mocked by fans, many who also chanted, “Khloé! Khloé! Khloé!” Thompson and his team fell short during the game, losing 108 to 132 to the Clippers.

The teasing comes shortly after Kardashian, 34, ended her relationship with Thompson in February after he was spotted cheating on her with Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods. It wasn’t the first time the NBA player was unfaithful to the Good American cofounder, either.

Days before Kardashian gave birth to the former couple’s now-11-month-old daughter, True, Thompson made headlines for cheating on her with multiple women throughout her pregnancy. Though the reality star remained committed to her relationship for nearly 10 months, the infidelity with Woods, 21, was the final straw.

“Khloé is doing really well,” a source told Us Weekly earlier this month. “She’s loving being a mom and happy to have the Jordyn and Tristan drama behind her. She’s looking forward to the future, not the past.”

However, Kardashian will once again have to relive the drama during the emotional 16th season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. In the trailer for the hit E! show, released on Wednesday, March 27, the Strong Looks Better Naked author appeared to break down over the scandal.

“It just sucks it has to be so public. I’m not just a TV show, this is my life. Sometimes the world forgets to be kind, and that we’re all going through something,” Kardashian said with tears running down her face in the clip. “Maybe just be a little more understanding ‘cause it f–king sucks.”

Tune into the season 16 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians on E! Sunday, March 31, at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!