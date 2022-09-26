Tristan Thompson Poses Shirtless After Khloe Flirts With Michele Morrone

Keeping busy. Tristan Thompson hit the gym after Khloé Kardashian was spotted getting flirty with Michele Morrone.

“Sunday morning,” the basketball star, 31, captioned a shirtless selfie via Instagram Story on Sunday, September 26. “Locked in 💪🏾 Be bless.”

The topless photo comes after Kardashian, 38, with whom he shares daughter True, 4, and a 1-month-old baby boy, was spotted looking cozy with the star of Netflix’s steamy 365 Days franchise. Morrone, 31, sent fans into a tizzy after he posted an Instagram Story photo with the Good American designer while hanging backstage at Dolce & Gabbana’s Milan Fashion Week show. The Revenge Body host was there to support sister Kim Kardashian, who collaborated with the designers on the #CiaoKim collection.

In the snap, Morrone stared at Khloé as he pulled her in close, wrapping his arm around the reality TV star as he appeared to whisper something in her ear. She wore a black bodysuit with sparkly embellishments and accessorized with a matching handbag and a pair of black sunglasses, while the actor sported black trousers and an unbuttoned orange shirt.

The pair were seated next to each other at the show, which was also attended by Kris Jenner and Kim’s kids North, 9, Saint, 6, and Chicago, 4. (In addition to her three oldest kids, the Skims designer also shares son Psalm, 3, with ex-husband Kanye West.)

Morrone’s flirty snap with Khloé comes days after the California native and Thompson welcomed their son on the Thursday, September 22, premiere of The Kardashians season 2, which highlighted the former Chicago Bulls player’s paternity drama.

The NBA star — who has been at the center of several cheating scandals — initially made headlines in late 2021 when Maralee Nichols, 31, claimed he fathered her son, Theo, whom she gave birth to that December. One month later, the athlete confirmed the paternity and issued a public apology to Khloé as the pair were still dating when he conceived the baby.

Just days before the paternity scandal made headlines, the former couple made the decision to have a baby via surrogate. Though court documents made it clear that Thompson was aware of the lawsuit for several months at that point, Khloé was left to find out when the rest of the world did — just after the embryo had been implanted.

“It’s just so close, I wouldn’t want anyone to think I did this after the fact,” she explained during the episode. “Why would I wanna have a baby with someone who’s having a baby with somebody else?”

The denim designer added that she kept the pregnancy secret “to protect my mental well-being as well as the surrogate’s.”

Khloé was overwhelmed by support after the episode’s debut on Thursday. “I’ve never seen so much love, kindness and empathy in a really long time on social media,” she wrote via Twitter on Friday, September 23. “Thank you all for being kind, supportive and loving. Thank you for being gentle and understanding.”

As fans reacted to the emotional episode, Thompson was spotted out in Los Angeles leaving a party with Juanita JCV. He and the OnlyFans model attended an afterparty for a Jack Harlow concert, arriving separately but leaving in the same SUV.