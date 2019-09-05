



Tyler Cameron doesn’t have hard feelings toward ex Hannah Brown — and wants everyone to know it.

The model, 26, came under fire on Wednesday, September 4, after he made a comment about “clarity” in an Instagram video, which many social media users assumed was a jab at the former pageant queen, 24. Not helping his case, he later “accidentally” liked a negative comment on the post about Brown, but Cameron made sure to clear the air on Twitter.

While it’s unclear what the comment said, Cameron’s tweets made it appear that it was something regarding Brown and her family.

“Someone DM’d me something that I liked a comment that said I was throwing shade at HB and I must say that is a complete accident,” the Florida native wrote. “For 1 I am very selective for what I like. 2nd, that girl deserves no shade and nothing but success. She empowers women and deserves all the accolades.”

Cameron went on to gush over his former love interest, writing that “she empowers women and created so much conversation on how women should be treated.”

He added: “I am grateful for our time together and all that I learned from her. Made a joke about ‘clarity’ because that was such a hot topic from the show. Will always support HB and her family … Way [too] grateful for any shade in my life. All love on my end.”

Cameron vied for the heart of Brown on season 15 of the Bachelorette, but ultimately lost out on the final rose to Jed Wyatt. Though the country crooner, 25, and the Alabama native got engaged on the finale, Brown pulled the plug on their relationship after learning Wyatt had a girlfriend back at home during his time on the reality show.

The ABC Food Tours activist reunited with Brown for an overnight date following the After the Final Rose special, but he’s since moved on with current flame Gigi Hadid.

Following a series of public outings, a source told Us Weekly in August that Hadid, 24, is “really into” Cameron.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!