Shots fired! Tyler Cameron trolled Hannah Brown about her scary sleeping quirk — and she hilariously returned the favor.

“Sleep paralysis is the scariest thing,” the 24-year-old former Bachelorette tweeted on Thursday, April 23. “I don’t know why but last night I had an episode and it was terrible. I feel for you guys who experience it regularly.”

The 27-year-old Florida native couldn’t help but tease his former flame about her sleep habit, tweeting in response, “Don’t y’all live in a house on a hill.” Adding fuel to the fire, Cameron attached a GIF from Netflix’s popular horror series, The Haunting of Hill House.

Though his response was all in good fun, Brown didn’t miss an opportunity to put the model in his rightful place. “Not today Satan,” she replied. “Not today.”

The flirty social media exchange comes shortly after both Brown and Cameron confirmed that they were both single amid rumors that the former reality TV couple were giving their romance another try. During an Instagram Live Q&A with fans on April 15, the Dancing With the Stars champion admitted that she was “still trying to figure out” her life and wasn’t planning on jumping into a relationship. Cameron, for his part, reassured fans the following week that he wasn’t going to be “making babies” with anybody any time soon.

Earlier this year, Bachelor Nation fans were convinced there was a spark between the former Bachelorette stars when Brown was spotted hanging out with the contractor and their “quarantine crew” in his hometown of Jupiter, Florida. As they gave their followers a look at how they were spending time in isolation amid the COVID-19 crisis, the duo posted footage of their at-home workouts, flirtatious dance battles and viral challenges.

Though Brown recently left the crew behind to spend time with her family in Alabama, Cameron’s best friend Matt James says they will always keep her in their hearts.

“Hannah is with us in spirit. We’re not missing Hannah because she’s here with us, always,” James, 28, told Us Weekly exclusively. “She is always going to be part of the quarantine crew. We communicate [with her] via TikTok, another dance battle.”