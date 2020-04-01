Trying to make amends? Kristen Doute revealed that she’s “not proud” of her actions on the current season of Vanderpump Rules.

“Emotions run high and logic runs low at times, rewatching all of this craziness,” Doute, 37, told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, March 31.

Fans have seen the clothing designer’s friendships with Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney fall apart on season 8 of the Bravo series. As the show, which filmed back in July, has aired, the trio’s issues have only continued to bring drama.

“I think that it’s hard enough to try to repair relationships from the show, and then also having to clarify statements I made on the show, just trying to sort of fix things,” she explained. “Things have changed immensely and, at the same time, rewatching things can be difficult, because it’s hard to not let it get to you.”

Following the March 24 episode of the show, Doute and Schroeder, 31, took their on-screen issues to social media and things got heated.

After the Michigan native threw shade at the Louisiana native’s career and brand, Doute wanted to clear things up on Twitter, but not before telling Schroeder about it via text.

“I felt the need — and I told her in a text — to publicly go on social media and clarify and correct that I do not feel that way about Stassi’s work ethic,” the reality TV star told ET of the Twitter exchange.

She continued: “I think that she’s built an amazing brand for herself. She is such a hard worker and because, at that point, we filmed that after-show a month and a half ago. I was watching the show and seeing the things that are being said about me and it lit a fire under my ass, and I reacted rather than try to stay in the moment.”

At the time, Schroeder fired back at Doute’s initial Twitter apology, writing, “I’ve never once said a word about the things @kristendoute work on. Cool, that you’re ‘not apologizing’ for making fun of my podcast/how I’m probably going to come crashing down/that no one will want to listen to it when I’m 40.”

Doute replied, “And now you’re just attempting to trash me publicly after we’ve been texting about this for the past hour.”

After her actions blew up in her face, Doute felt like the show’s fans deserved an apology for everything that’s playing out on screen, noting it’s nowhere near over between the former friends.

“I just don’t have an answer as to whether or not this is something that can be salvaged. I always have hope. I’m trying to just lead with kindness, and own my mistakes and own responsibility, and be responsible for my words and my actions,” the He’s Making You Crazy author told the outlet. “But, I’m human, too, and I have feelings and emotions.”

Doute concluded: “It was really hard for me, not having them around. I’ve said this before, and I’ll say it a million times, I’m watching with everyone else, so I kinda know how the season will end.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.