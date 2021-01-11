The memes are breaking free! Vanessa Hudgens posted a hilarious photo featuring none other than her ex-boyfriend Zac Efron 10 years after their split.

The actress, 32, took to Instagram on Saturday, January 9, to share two screenshots of her High School Musical costar, 33, helping her put on a “T” necklace in a scene from the 2007 sequel to the Disney Channel Original Movie.

Hudgens’ character, Gabriella Montez, asked Efron’s Troy Bolton, “T as in Troy?” The meme changed his response to, “No Gabriella, T as in Trump’s Twitter is suspended,” referencing the social media platform’s headline-making decision on Friday, January 8, to permanently suspend President Donald Trump’s account “due to the risk of further incitement of violence” after a deadly riot at the United States Capitol.

Naturally, Hudgens’ celebrity friends and High School Musical fans went wild in the comments section of the post. Ana Villafañe told her former In the Heights costar, “YOU WIN THE INTERNET W THIS BB.” Game of Thrones alum Sophie Turner, meanwhile, commented, “Omg” with three crying-laughing emojis, and Aly & AJ’s Aly Michalka wrote, “YES” alongside a crying emoji.

One fan declared that the Princess Switch star “won this challenge,” while another Instagram user was “so happy she posted something with zac efron.”

Hudgens and Efron met in 2005 while filming the first High School Musical movie. The castmates did not go public with their offscreen romance until 2007.

“Right off the bat, we had a connection,” she told Glamour in 2010. “I think everybody could see it. When we had our audition, they paired us together. And he was adorable.”

The former Disney stars went their separate ways later that year, with a source telling Us Weekly, “It was mutual. They have been together for so long. It just ran its course. They are still talking and still friends. There’s no drama. No one cheated. They just grew up.”

Hudgens later dated Austin Butler. Us broke the news of their split in January 2020 after nearly nine years together. She has since been linked to Pittsburgh Pirates player Cole Tucker.

The Neighbors star, for his part, went on to date Lily Collins, Michelle Rodriguez and Sami Miró, among other actresses, before settling down in Australia with his current girlfriend, Vanessa Valladares, whom he started dating in June 2020.

“He’s in love with this girl, Vanessa,” Efron’s friend Kyle Sandilands said on The Kyle and Jackie O Show in October 2020. “They’re lovely. Beautiful couple.”