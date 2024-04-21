Victoria Beckham believes she finally understands how she got her reputation for being a “miserable cow.”

“I looked at some pictures of myself recently and was really struck by how happy I looked,” Beckham, 50, told The Sunday Times in an interview published on Sunday, April 21.

“In the past I’ve always looked at those red carpet pictures of me and seen a woman who looks nervous and insecure,” the former Spice Girl continued. “Everyone else saw a woman who looked grumpy and stern — I suppose that’s how I got the reputation of being such a miserable cow.”

Beckham’s interview with The Sunday Times came days after her milestone 50th birthday on Wednesday, April 17. “I’m excited about the future. The thing with aging is that it is what it is,” she shared. “I always remember [fashion designer] Marc Jacobs saying to me when he turned 60 that it was better than the alternative of not turning 60. It’s good advice! But generally, I feel good about things. I have better opportunities now than I did when I was younger.”

This is not the first time Beckham has acknowledged her reputation, or referred to herself as a “moody cow,” saying in a 2013 interview with Vogue, “I’m nice! Everyone thinks I’m going to be a cow. I understand it, actually. I think the same when I see the pictures.”

Beckham celebrated turning 50 in style with a party held on Saturday, April 20, which saw a Spice Girls reunion as Posh Spice and her former bandmates reunited to perform their hit 1997 song, “Stop.” A clip of the performance was posted by Victoria’s husband, David Beckham, and featured Mel B (Scary Spice), Melanie Chisholm (Sporty Spice), Emma Bunton (Baby Spice) and Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice) alongside Victoria.

David was later spotted carrying his wife out of the party on his back after she had originally arrived on crutches. (Victoria revealed in February that she had injured her foot injury at the gym, though David later shared that the injury was a “clean break.”)

“It is all getting a little bit boring now,” Victoria told The Sunday Times of the ankle boot she has had to wear since her break in February. “I know how lucky I am to have been looked after so well, and everyone has been so helpful.”

Along with giving his wife a piggyback ride out of her party, David shared a sweet birthday tribute for Victoria via Instagram.

“Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife,” he wrote alongside a video montage set to the 1978 Bee Gees song “More Than A Woman.” “As you head into this birthday you should look back and be proud of what you have accomplished, achieved & what you have built, Posh spice, business woman & of course marrying an England captain 😂. But your biggest success are your children, you guide them, love them & teach them… They love you beyond words, we all love you so much x Have a special day you deserve it all 🩷 50 and fit 🩷 I AM BEING HONEST 🩷.”