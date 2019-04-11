The straw that broke the camel’s back? Wendy Williams and her estranged husband, Kevin Hunter, had a rough week before their split.

“The couple had several explosive fights this week at the studio,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Extra security has been present. It has been a very chaotic time.”

A source confirmed to Us that Williams, 54, filed for divorce from the Wendy Williams Show executive producer, 46, on Wednesday, April 10. He was served the papers the following day. News of the pair’s breakup came days after a second insider told Us that a separation was on the horizon.

“[Kevin] has wanted to separate so that they would be free to live their own lives,” the source revealed. “Wendy has begged Kevin to stay with her. It’s been a very long, sad, vicious cycle.”

A third source later confirmed that Hunter “recently” welcomed a child with his alleged mistress, Sharina Hudson, whom he was spotted with days prior to the separation.

An onlooker saw the massage therapist and the television producer at a Whole Foods in New Jersey on Sunday, April 7. The duo “seemed at ease” with each other as they shopped, and were later photographed carrying grocery bags into her home.

While the Ask Wendy author has not publicly commented on the alleged affair or the split, she did admit nearly two decades ago that she would “walk out for good” if Hunter got another woman pregnant.

Williams and Hunter tied the knot in November 2017 and share 18-year-old son Kevin Jr. While the trio live together in a house in New Jersey, the former radio DJ admitted during the March 19 episode of her daytime talk show that she has been staying “in a sober house … for some time now.”

She said through tears: “You know I’ve had a struggle with cocaine in my past. I never went to a place to get the treatment. I don’t know how, except God was sitting on my shoulder and I just stopped.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!