Wendy Williams weighed in on the scandal surrounding Tristan Thompson, who cheated on girlfriend Khloé Kardashian days before she gave birth to the couple’s first child.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 33, and Thompson, 27, welcomed their baby girl in the midst of a very tumultuous time. Although a source told Us Weekly that Kardashian is “shell-shocked” over the basketball pro’s infidelity, Williams, 53, isn’t exactly sympathetic.

“Hearing all this stuff, I felt bad for Khloé at first, until I realized, wait a minute. Wasn’t Tristan expecting a baby with his girlfriend Jordan Craig?” The Wendy Williams Show host said on the Thursday, April 11, episode. “I mean, the only person I feel bad for is the baby. I don’t feel bad for Khloé. Khloé, you knew when you pulled up on him that he had a girlfriend named Jordy Craig and Jordy was 5 months pregnant.”

Kardashian and Thompson started dating in September 2016, shortly after he split from Craig, with whom he shares 16-month-old son Prince Oliver.

Williams then seemingly slammed the Revenge Body host for beginning a relationship with Thompson while Craig was carrying his child. “By the way, sidebar, just a little note to women out there, when you’re dating and you know a guy is expecting a baby with a woman, here’s the thing. It might be over but the fact is — and only people who have babies know — when a baby enters the world, everyone goes to mush,” noted Williams. “Khloé, you jumped in some mess you didn’t need to be involved with from the beginning.”

Thompson turned heads on Tuesday, April 10, when the Daily Mail published photos of him locking lips with model Lani Blair at a New York City club on Saturday, April 7. The pair were later photographed arriving at NYC’s Four Seasons hotel in the early hours of Sunday, April 8, and she left the following day with a Louis Vuitton overnight bag. Williams shocked her audience by revealing that Blair visited her show “like three years ago” and almost modeled in one of her fashion shows.

Williams also addressed Kardashian’s tumultuous relationship with ex-husband Lamar Odom. “Lamar, she’s not going back to Lamar. Lamar, you don’t want that action, do you? Lamar, go back to your life,” the Think Like a Man actress teased. “She’s not gonna come back to you.”

An insider exclusively revealed to Us that “Lamar would absolutely get back together with Khloe and he realizes he wasn’t the best person he could be while they were together.”

Added the pal: “[Lamar was] very concerned to read the reports that Tristan has cheated on Khloé.”

Us broke the news in September 2017 that the Strong Looks Better Naked author and the Cleveland Cavaliers player were expecting. She confirmed the news three months later via Instagram, calling the pregnancy her “greatest dream realized.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!